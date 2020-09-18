Construction update: 48th Avenue project delayed, viaduct to open soon

There will be no impact on the budget, Vasicek added.

The City's current fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

Bogus noted there would have been carryover money anyway.

“The appropriate money has been put in next year’s budget,” Bogus said. “It is a little frustrating. We had everything all in line to be done this year. The people and businesses out there were all set to have it done next year … but, once again, I think that’s better for everyone involved that it’s not shut down all winter.”

Despite that project's delay, the 12th Avenue viaduct is scheduled to open Sept. 25. Bogus said residents can start driving on the viaduct in the afternoon that day.

There is still work to be done before winter hits, but Bogus said it's been planned that way.

There still needs to be paving done on 12th, 13th and 15th streets. There will also be fencing, painting and other items on the viaduct.

“It is (exciting),” Bogus said. “We had to get the second (viaduct) done here… 3rd Avenue, just a couple years ago we got that one done.”

Ward 4 City Council member Prent Roth said he plans to be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for 2 p.m. that day.