Construction update: 48th Avenue project delayed, viaduct to open soon

A scheduled road replacement on 48th Avenue has been rescheduled for spring 2021, pending Columbus City Council approval on Monday, according to City officials.
The project was originally scheduled for the end of August. Some City of Columbus officials expressed dissatisfaction with Frontier Communications, which they said was unresponsive to requests from Gehring Construction & Ready Mix, the general contractor, to move a phone line and a fiber optics line on 48th Avenue.
“It is getting late in the construction season. What we do not want to have happen is the work to begin and not get done before winter hits,” City Engineer Rick Bogus said. “The contractor will begin work as soon as weather and sight conditions allow in 2021.”
Frontier Communications filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, according to a press release and multiple news reports.
“Frontier Communications is looking into the matter,” said Javier Mendoza, vice president of corporate communications and external affairs.
City Administrator Tara Vasicek said she was "extremely disappointed" in Frontier Communications.
“The general contractor has been attempting to schedule this work for weeks, with no response from Frontier,” Vasicek wrote in an email. “The decision to delay was made (by) the project team based on a number of variables, the most important being that we did not want to have 48th Avenue closed all winter because of inadequate time to finish the new paving prior to winter weather setting in.”
There will be no impact on the budget, Vasicek added.
The City's current fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
Bogus noted there would have been carryover money anyway.
“The appropriate money has been put in next year’s budget,” Bogus said. “It is a little frustrating. We had everything all in line to be done this year. The people and businesses out there were all set to have it done next year … but, once again, I think that’s better for everyone involved that it’s not shut down all winter.”
Despite that project's delay, the 12th Avenue viaduct is scheduled to open Sept. 25. Bogus said residents can start driving on the viaduct in the afternoon that day.
There is still work to be done before winter hits, but Bogus said it's been planned that way.
There still needs to be paving done on 12th, 13th and 15th streets. There will also be fencing, painting and other items on the viaduct.
“It is (exciting),” Bogus said. “We had to get the second (viaduct) done here… 3rd Avenue, just a couple years ago we got that one done.”
Ward 4 City Council member Prent Roth said he plans to be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for 2 p.m. that day.
“I’m very pleased that we’re going to have that finished and up and running,” Roth said.
On 15th Street, from 27th to 33rd avenues, the water subcontractor and sewer subcontractor are finishing work this week.
Gehring Construction & Ready Mix is set to start the grading work so crews can get the paving done, Bogus noted.
“This project will be substantially complete by (the) time winter hits,” he said. “There will be some carry over to next year. Hopefully, it will just involve seeding and sodding and some final grading.”
Nearby on 14th Street, sidewalk intersection replacement and curb replacement should start in the next couple of weeks and will go on for the next couple of months after that, he said.
“That’s all for the street projects,” Bogus said. “The demolition of the old fire station and senior center is going well and on schedule.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.