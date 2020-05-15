Container gardens focus of STEAM project

The idea for it came up during a conversation with Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka, as COVID-19’s impact has been resulting in furloughs and people being laid off at work. This has caused an increased need of food assistance.

“Students will be able to harvest vegetables and prepare a garden bed for winter,” Rall said.

Ohnoutka noted that students who reside within city limits don’t necessarily have an agricultural background.

“For a school in town, we don’t have as many kids involved in agriculture and this gives them a chance to learn about gardening,” Ohnoutka said. “It’s what the kids can get out of it.”

There are multiple possibilities Rall and Ohnoutka are imagining for the garden, such as providing vegetables to the cafeteria or those in need of food assistance.

“We decided it was a pretty good idea,” Rall said.

Additionally, Rall has been considering using the kale as a smoothie project; STEAM students may soon find themselves calculating the costs of making smoothies for other students to purchase and consume. At that time, Rall and her students would decide what to do with any proceeds made; however, Rall noted that it will be earmarked for a good cause.