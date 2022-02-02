Contemporary folk and western duo set to perform later this month

Those who like cowboy western story-telling songs of yesteryear will be in luck as later this month, two such singers will hitch their horses to Columbus.

The duo of Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black will bring a collection of contemporary folk and western music at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, in room 127 at the Columbus Public Library, 2419 14th St. The free concert, "Stories in Song,” feature stories and portraits of the Western landscape.

“The program that we are doing at the library is going to be a little bit more folky than western,” Grombacher said. “We do a fair number of western songs. We’re going to explore a little bit more of our repertoire.”

Grombacher and Black – who have been a duo since 2014 – have performed across the nation, appearing at art councils, private concerts, festivals, museums and libraries. The songs are influenced by traditional English ballads, string-band music found in the Appalachians – where Black is from – and the corrido-style of the southwest, a location where Grombacher has lived and worked, according to the library.

CPL Customer Service Manager Kelli Keyes said attendees will learn quite a bit about the West at the concert.

“You get history and you get entertainment in the song all at the same time,” Keyes said.

Through their music, Grombacher said they hope attendees gain a new appreciation for their surroundings.

“It’s just looking at things differently,” he said.

Grombacher has a long history in music. He started performing semi-professionally when he was a child back in the 1960s.

He credited his family for his love of playing, saying his father – while a U.S. Army officer – was also a classical pianist. His father too had a passion for country music which he passed down to his son.

“He was an immigrant from Germany in the 1930s and while in the Army he fell in love with country music,” Grombacher said. “So I grew up with country and bluegrass around me from the early 1950s all the way up.”

Outside of folk and country, Grombacher dabbled with rock and roll. Eventually, he got into cowboy music in the 1990s following an invite from a cowboy poet who he knew, he said.

Meanwhile, Black writes indie rock and folk songs. She also had a short career in Nashville, Tennessee, Grombacher said.

Grombacher said he has a deep admiration of the Midwest as he’s originally from Kansas but currently calls New Orleans home. Grombacher has previously played a solo show in Columbus in March last year.

Keyes said Grombacher put on quite a show last year and is looking forward to seeing him and Black perform together.

“I’m really excited to have both of them here,” Keyes said.

Although Grombacher and Black don’t characterize their music as educational, their songs contain a lot of information about the West.

“A lot of times it will be an interesting tidbit about the country they haven’t been to or an element of history they are not aware of or really thought about,” Grombacher said. “We try to pique people’s interest by giving them information that they don’t have a wide variety of.”

