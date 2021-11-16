Cookies for a cause

Laughter and the smell of cookies greeted all those who walked up to St. Bonaventure Catholic Church the evening of Nov. 12.

The teens involved with the Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Campus Committee were hard at work preparing this year’s Christmas Cookie Kits. Last year they were able to raise $3,000 and this year, they are well on their way to surpass what they did then. To boost sales, the teens worked with TeamMates Mentoring Program of Columbus to do pre-order kits. They have 70 kits going out to that group alone.

Christmas Cookie Kits are available to order through Dec. 4. Boxes include pre-baked cookies, frosting and sprinkles. There are two options -- one dozen and two dozen. The smaller of the two kits is $15 and the larger is $25.

Last year, local youths saw a need in the community and made an action plan to help. To raise money for Habitat for Humanity families, they would sell cookie kits.

After volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, they noticed there was a need for items to fill the home after the family moved in; items that the families might not be able to get on their own. Simon Janssen and Sarah Lasso came up with the idea for cookies and recruited teens from around the community.

The youth came up with the whole fundraiser -- from ordering ingredients for the cookies to how to package everything and putting those funds to use.

The teen group has students from Columbus High School, Lakeview High School, Scotus Central Catholic and Nebraska Christian School in Central City. The leadership team includes Janssen, Lasso, Nehemiah Peters, Elijah Peters, Ethan Carlson, Hailey Hoffman, Callen Jedlicka, Addison Schoenfelder, Bo Behlen, Nick Zoucha and Cole Hottovy.

Last year Zoucha was looking for a way to get involved in the community when Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters reached out to him. He thought this was a way to help those who are less fortunate.

“Seeing the families that we’re helping and seeing the impacts we have on their lives because it’s really changing,” Zoucha, who attends Scotus, said of what he enjoys about being involved.

Zoucha, with the help of his mom - who is in the nutrition field, ordered the ingredients to make the cookies.

Hottovy, who attends CHS, is the building coordinator. In his free time he does woodworking. Last year the group built a bed and a desk -- designed by Hottovy -- for Moises Ortiz. The Ortiz family recently received a Habitat house. The bed and desk were made for Ortiz, who has cerebral palsy.

“I’ve grown up here, and it’s grown me up well,” he said of giving back and seeing it all come together. “It’s made me the person who I am and I just like to give back and do what I can to help others, that’s what it’s about.”

Although there may be rivalry among the schools, here is where they all come together for the community, Peters said.

“I’m really proud of them that they are learning the sense of community,” Peters said. “They've learned to love their neighbor. They’re motivated to help others and they have a lot of fun just doing it.”

The community has set the example for these students, Peters said, adding someone somewhere has spent time with them and now they are passing it on to the community.

“It’s not too often that you see kids who raise thousands of dollars to help someone in need without judging them or making fun of them,” Peters said. “They are obviously a low income family if they qualify for a Habitat house and these kids don’t do that, they just want to help them get a hand up in life.”

If this is a program that may be of interest to your teen, Zoucha encourages them to get involved. Each school is looking to get a group together at the school, he added, and this builds a sense of community.

“The world isn’t always about yourself, you’ve got to learn how to help others and it looks good when you go into job interviews or college scholarship interviews," Zoucha said. "That’s the kind of stuff they look for nowadays. It’s a great way to make yourself feel good when you see how you’re helping others.”

Getting involved is a way to make new friends, meet new people and have a good time while giving back to the community, Hottovy said.

To order your kit, visit the group’s Facebook by searching Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, NE. Call the Habitat office at 402-564-HOME (4663) or visit hfhcolumbusne.org. Any questions or problems can be emailed to hfhcampuscom@gmail.com.

