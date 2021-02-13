Cooking healthy at home

Ordering takeout or going through a fast food drive-thru might seem easier and less time-consuming than making home-cooked meals. But resisting that temptation and choosing to make your own meals at home can benefit your health.

Making home-cooked meals can be a family experience. Since fruits and vegetables should make up more than half of your plate, your family can help with chopping up vegetables and fruits. Prepare stir-fries that include plenty of vegetables and smaller amounts of protein foods. Peppers, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, spinach, kale and carrots work well in stir-fries. They are also packed with nutrition. Add more vegetables to casseroles and soups to get the recommended 4-5 cups of fruits and vegetables each day.

Include more protein that comes from plants in place of animal-based protein. Edamame, pinto beans, black beans, lentils and nuts work well in salads. Add a variety of beans such as black, pinto, kidney or butter beans to soups. Use an Instant Pot to cook dried beans ahead and freeze for later use.