Some time back, Doris Lux, one of the owners of Market23, had an idea to provide a commercial kitchen space for area chefs and bakers who wished to sell their products at a wider scale. After suggesting it to co-owner Shirley Enquist, the pair set to make it happen.

"Doris had the idea off and on for months or years. Six months ago I said 'Doris, I'm going to take the room we don't use and make a kitchen,' and she said 'OK,'" Enquist said.

On June 20, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting on the new space, dubbed "The Cook's Corner," in what used to be a storage space in the Market23 store.

"Getting started is expensive, a space where they can get started and they may move on to having their own restaurant or food truck or catering business out of their own building but this is a place for them to start. If it goes well we’ll expand," Enquist said.

The space, while smaller for now, may expand in the future if things head that direction, Enquist said. For the time being, it consists of several sinks, an oven and several appliances. Lux's husband is an electrician, she said, so that was easy to get situated, but setting up plumbing took a little longer than expected. The multiple sinks, Enquist said, are what really makes the space a commercial kitchen.

"A commercial kitchen is a room full of sinks. You have to have separate sinks for everything, one to wash, one to rinse, one to sanitize, a different one for produce and a different one yet for handwashing," Enquist said.

The commercial kitchen qualification, Enquist and Lux added, allows for area cooks and vendors to make a much wider range of products as things like dairy products do not qualify for Cottage Law and have to have a food inspector's approval to make and sell.

"It's got a lot to do with the food item's ability to be set out on a table," Enquist said. "Even at the grocery store, cream pies would be refrigerated, but fruit pies are not. There's a lot of ifs, ands or buts to that."

Lux said that this will expand on the mission of Market23 as a place for entrepreneurs who don't have a space of their own to sell and now make some of their products.

"My philosophy at Market23 is always trying to help entrepreneurs, crafters and producers and this is part of that world that was nonexistent because of legal regulations," Lux said. "This is to bring in another component into the business world of being an entrepreneur and doing your own thing."

The inspiration, she said, came from people approaching her within her other profession as a business coach. They would have ideas for a food-related business and, not having the facilities or not being able to jump into such a large investment for a pilot project, she said, they would have to set the idea aside. Now, they have that option available.

"For a number of years I toyed with putting a commercial kitchen on the other side because there's more space over there, just to help those people who wanted to have that food truck or cart or their grandmother’s salsa recipe, anything where they were ready to try it, wanted to experiment, but didn’t want the cost of doing a kitchen not knowing if it was going to stick or not," Lux said.

The kitchen space will hopefully open around July 1, Lux said. They will have a key system that allows 24-hour access for those who may need to prepare late into the night or early in the morning, such as for catering or breakfast foods. The Cook's Corner will require renters to have necessary insurance and will charge by the hour also based on how many times the space will be used in a month. Enquist said the space is pretty well-equipped for whatever someone may make.

"They could toast bread and bake a wedding cake," Enquist said. "(They could) cook a prime rib, they could do anything they wanted to do."