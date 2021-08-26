COOLING OFF: Emerald residents, staff treated to shaved ice

As temperatures climbed into the mid-90s Tuesday, residents and staff members at Emerald Nursing & Rehab Columbus cooled off with a shaved ice treat during an end-of-summer bash.

Emerald Activity Director Laurie Cech said the facility planned for a Kona Ice franchise to serve the shaved ice, which the business calls Kona Ice. Cech noted she’s familiar with the franchise as she has family in Omaha.

“My daughter’s in Omaha and she had them come to two of my grandsons’ birthday parties,” Cech said. “I kept calling them sno-cones and she said, ‘Mom, they’re called Kona Ice.’”

Kona Ice’s website states that sno-cones consist of crushed ice, making it more granular and crunchy. Shaved ice, on the other hand, is more finely shaven and “more reminiscent of actual snow,” according to the website.

It was the first time Emerald, 2855 40th Ave., has had a bash like this, she said.

“We just thought (since) we’re opening up a little bit more – keeping our fingers crossed that we can continue to have it open with (how) COVID cases are – we’d just thought we’d do something for our residents and the staff to boost the morale and just give them something,” Cech said. “It was refreshing (because) it was so hot outside.”