COPD: A Complex Condition

Every breath you take can be a struggle when you're dealing with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Some people say it feels like breathing through a straw. Experiencing shortness of breath can be exhausting and stressful, and it's important to find out what's going on. Understanding COPD can help you better manage and live with this complex condition.

What is COPD?

COPD is a group of conditions, including emphysema and chronic bronchitis, which block the flow of air out of the lungs and cause breathing problems. The No. 1 risk factor for COPD is being a current or former smoker. Secondhand smoke is also a risk factor. However, environmental pollutants, such as those found in some industrial work environments or even agricultural exposure, can also increase your risk.

Symptoms and diagnosis

The earliest symptoms of COPD may be mistaken for other conditions. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chronic coughing, fatigue and loss of energy. Often times these symptoms may start just with exertion but they can progress to appear even when people are at rest.