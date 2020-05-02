COPD: A Complex Condition

Every breath you take can be a struggle when you're dealing with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Some people say it feels like breathing through a straw. Experiencing shortness of breath can be exhausting and stressful, and it's important to find out what's going on. Understanding COPD can help you better manage and live with this complex condition.
What is COPD?
COPD is a group of conditions, including emphysema and chronic bronchitis, which block the flow of air out of the lungs and cause breathing problems. The No. 1 risk factor for COPD is being a current or former smoker. Secondhand smoke is also a risk factor. However, environmental pollutants, such as those found in some industrial work environments or even agricultural exposure, can also increase your risk.
Symptoms and diagnosis
The earliest symptoms of COPD may be mistaken for other conditions. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chronic coughing, fatigue and loss of energy. Often times these symptoms may start just with exertion but they can progress to appear even when people are at rest.
The formal diagnosis of COPD requires pulmonary function testing often referred to as spirometry. Your primary care doctor may refer you to a lung doctor (pulmonologist) for coordination of testing and treatment.
Pulmonary function testing measures how much air you can inhale and exhale and how quickly you can exhale air. This testing helps the pulmonary specialist stage your condition.
Treating and managing COPD
While there's no cure for COPD, you can slow its progression, reduce flare-ups and improve your quality of life by:
• Quitting smoking. Quitting smoking is the No. 1 thing you can do to manage COPD. Ask your health care provider about smoking cessation tools and support programs. If you have COPD, steer clear of smokers to avoid secondhand smoke.
• Managing medications. The mainstay of treatment is inhaled medications. There are two classes of medications. All COPD patients should be given as needed inhalers called “rescue” inhalers (usually albuterol). Maintenance inhalers are used daily and should be used regardless of how someone is feeling. They include long-acting airway dilating medications and often anti-inflammatories like inhaled steroids.
• Exercising. Exercise is critical and your doctor may refer you to pulmonary rehabilitation which is a formal exercise program directed by trained professionals including respiratory therapists. This has been proven to be one of the most beneficial treatments for COPD for symptom management and survival.
• Avoiding triggers. Learn about your COPD triggers and ways to avoid them. Triggers may include airborne irritants and pollutants, allergens, stress and illness.
• Eating a healthy diet. Nutritious foods can help you maintain your strength and manage your weight.
• Getting vaccinated. Get a flu shot every year and ask your health care provider if you need a pneumonia vaccination.
Dr. Kevin Reichmuth is a pulmonologist with Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties, LLC.
