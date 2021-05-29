Coping in stressful situations

• Stiff neck.

• Weight gain or loss.

Managing stress

The first step in coping with stress is recognizing when you are experiencing it. Next, you need to choose healthy ways to manage it. You may want to try several techniques to find which works best for you. If you can't avoid what's causing your stress, change how you react to it:

• Concentrate on the present. Stress builds up when we worry about what happened in the past or what will occur in the future — especially situations we can't control.

• Tackle problems one at a time. It's easier to work out a solution to just one problemm rather than too many.

• Ask for help from family, friends or professionals. People who care about you usually are willing to lend a hand when you need it.

• Set realistic goals. Take small, concrete steps to deal with tasks, instead of overwhelming yourself with too many far-reaching goals for busy times.

Taking care of your body