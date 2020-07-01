Cork & Barrel to open for inside seating

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nicole Saalfeld, owner of the Cork & Barrel bar, didn’t expect to be open for dine-in service by July 1 after her business flooded last week. But there was a private party booked June 30, so she had a goal in mind - to keep that party as scheduled.

This past week has gone by quickly, said Saalfeld, and she is appreciative of all the community support she has received.

“It’s nice to know that we have people standing behind us,” Saalfeld said. “Messages, calls, they stop in daily. Many people have stopped by offering a hand or asking how they could help. I had a lot of people down here helping me, neighboring businesses and residents that live upstairs, just moving stuff out of the water. That was awesome to have.”

This time, she hasn’t lost any furniture. A few coolers aren’t working but she already had backups from the November flood. It took longer this time to dry everything out because of the humidity issues. It has been a different experience in many ways.

“Well I actually was just coincidentally pulling up to the building when it happened,” she said. “As soon as I got out of my pickup everyone was just running towards me yelling that there was water in the basement again.”

She said at that point, she didn’t have time to think.