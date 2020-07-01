Cork & Barrel to open for inside seating

Nicole Saalfeld, owner of the Cork & Barrel bar, didn’t expect to be open for dine-in service by July 1 after her business flooded last week. But there was a private party booked June 30, so she had a goal in mind - to keep that party as scheduled.
This past week has gone by quickly, said Saalfeld, and she is appreciative of all the community support she has received.
“It’s nice to know that we have people standing behind us,” Saalfeld said. “Messages, calls, they stop in daily. Many people have stopped by offering a hand or asking how they could help. I had a lot of people down here helping me, neighboring businesses and residents that live upstairs, just moving stuff out of the water. That was awesome to have.”
This time, she hasn’t lost any furniture. A few coolers aren’t working but she already had backups from the November flood. It took longer this time to dry everything out because of the humidity issues. It has been a different experience in many ways.
“Well I actually was just coincidentally pulling up to the building when it happened,” she said. “As soon as I got out of my pickup everyone was just running towards me yelling that there was water in the basement again.”
She said at that point, she didn’t have time to think.
"I just ran down here and started moving stuff. The water was coming in really fast,” she said. “Definitely a lot different being there and watching it happen then just walking into it. It was better this time being here so we were actually able to move stuff versus walking in and seeing all of your possessions underwater and not being able to do anything about it.”
Last time, the water covered almost every square inch of the building. This time, the deepest spot was about five inches, Saalfeld said. There is a lot more work to be done, such as with the walls and the flooring, although she said they are waiting to hear from the City of Columbus before they proceed.
“Just working on doing what we need to do to get the doors back open,” she said.
Beth French, the current owner of the building, said this has been a busy week trying to get Cork & Barrel, 1354 27th Ave., open as soon as possible.
The dryers were removed Tuesday and they are looking to clean the carpets to get them replaced as well as replacing the flooring in the bathroom.
“That’s what you have to do, you have to keep moving along,” French said.
Unlike last November, some of the repairs aren’t as urgent.
“I’m still working on my boilers, to get it fixed," French noted. "But thankfully, this time, I don’t have to worry about the heat in my building for my tenants, it’s not quite of an emergency as it was last time, which is a relief. We’ve got the hot water heater up and running again. They’re going to come finish up the concrete tonight.”
She said she is waiting to hear if they will get some help this time, but she said she believes they will.
Public Works Director Chuck Sliva said paperwork is being filed and will be turned over to the insurance company.
“I’d assume there have been a couple claims submitted and the insurance company will review it when all the information is turned in,” Sliva said.
He said the line that broke outside of Tooley Drug and Homecare, 2615 13th St., was an old service line that ruptured and the City has disconnected it.
According to Sliva, it is hard to determine if the line break was related to the flood at Cork & Barrel and it could have just been a coincidence. He said the City has not yet determined what happened with that incident.
French said the flood has brought her and Saalfeld closer together, although they were already close.
“Obviously when you go through something kind of tragic, it kinds of brings you closer, you kind of have a special bond,” she said.
The experience has still been hard, she added.
“Well, you know it’s always challenging and when you’re looking at replacing, repairing, trying to salvage what you can salvage, it’s difficult. And having to go through it twice in 8 months is challenging in itself,” French said. “But we’re making the best of it. We’re a pretty good team here at the Park Plaza.”
French said the community has been great in showing their support for Saalfeld by filling the patio and getting cocktails to go, but it doesn’t really surprise her.
“I was born and raised in Columbus. This community has been a part of my life my whole life. I love Columbus. I love our downtown area. I know that genuinely people are good here,” French said. “I know they want to see people be successful.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
