Cornerstone Bank Celebrates 140th anniversary

Cornerstone Bank held an open house Friday to commemorate 140 years of business. There were refreshments, free promotional items such as pizza cutters and spatulas, and a $1,400 giveaway.

Cornerstone Bank was chartered on April 22, 1882 and operated with $50,000 in assets. Surviving the pioneer days, the Great Depression and a bank robbery in 1933, the bank has grown and prospered over the past 140 years.

Columbus joined the Cornerstone family with its first location in 1996, adding its east branch in Columbus in 1998 and a branch at Walmart in 2005. In 2014, the east branch underwent extensive renovations and an expansion south and east into a lot that formerly housed a laundromat.

Today, Cornerstone Bank is a leading financial services provider offering deposit products, loan products, trust services, farm management services and investment and insurance products. Cornerstone Bank serves central Nebraska with 46 locations in 37 communities and has over $2 billion in assets.

Since they opened, the Columbus branches have strived to serve the community, and the community has reciprocated that, according to Columbus Branch Manager Sandy McMullin.

“The Columbus community has been very supportive,” McMullin said. “In turn, we are committed to this community and committed to serving the financial needs of our customers.”

McMullin added that in her six years with Cornerstone, the community support has been her favorite part of the experience.

“It’s the community and just how supportive they’ve been,” McMullin said.

In a press release announcing the open house event, Cornerstone Bank President and CEO Zac Holoch said that Cornerstone is and always has been a “hometown bank.”

“We’re family-owned and staffed by local people – your friends, your neighbors and your peers. Our focus will always revolve around what is best for the communities and customers we serve,” Holoch said.

Cornerstone issued a thank you to its customers in honor of the anniversary, in which Chairman Kelly Holthus gave his thanks to the people who made Cornerstone what it is.

“I would like to thank everyone who made our 140 years possible including our board of directors for their leadership, our employees for their hard work and dedication and, of course, our customers,” Holthus said.

Jared Barton is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

