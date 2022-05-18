Cornhusker power awards funds

Cornhusker Power Goodwill Fund trustees awarded $5,500 to 16 organizations at the May 2 meeting.

“These organizations are doing great things in the community, and we are very proud to be a part of it. Please consider rounding up your electric bill and join us in making a difference in your community," Cornhusker Public Power District CEO/GM Clay Gibbs said.

In Albion, Boone County Cops and Bobbers received $100 for food; St. Michael’s School received $300 for chair sliders.

In Belgrade, the Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department received $500 for training classes.

In Clarkson, the Clarkson Historical Museum received $300 for shelves.

In Columbus, Boy Scouts of America Mid-America Council received $200 program supplies; Lakeview Post Prom received $75 for a scholarship; and Platte County Emergency Management Outreach received $200 for first aid kits.

In Genoa, Genoa Public Library received $300 for a Ninja Foodi.

In Humphrey, Humphrey Area Aquatic Design Committee received $500 for pool fencing; Humphrey Little League Baseball/Softball received $100 for equipment; and Humphrey Rescue Department, $750 for Epi-Pens.

In Lindsay, Lindsay Holy Family Post Prom received $75 for games.

In Primrose, the Primrose Fire Department received $750 for handheld radios.

In Richland, Richland School received $300 for math manipulatives.

In Schuyler, Colfax County Senior Center received $300 for a hot water heater.

In Spalding, Spalding Rescue Squad received $750 for a stretcher.

Your organization may be eligible for funds once a year. Next application due date is July 22. Applications are located at www.cornhusker-power.com. Call Cornhusker Public Power District at 402-564-2821 for more information.

