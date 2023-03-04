Cornhusker Power Goodwill Fund trustees awarded $6,675 to 28 organizations at the Feb. 13 meeting.

“These organizations are doing great things in the community, and we are very proud to be a part of it," Cornhusker Public Power District CEO/GM Clay Gibbs said. "Please consider rounding up your electric bill and join us in making a difference in your community.”

In Albion, Albion Blood Drive received $100 for food; and St. Michael’s School received $200 for slip-on floor savers for chairs and desks.

In Belgrade, Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department received $600 for fire school.

In Cedar Rapids, Cedar Rapids Blood Mobile received $100 for food; and Cedar Rapids Rescue Squad received $600 for a mannequin.

In Duncan, Duncan Volunteer Fire Department received $600 for pagers.

In Fullerton, Nance County Vets Memorial received $200 for concrete.

In Genoa, Genoa Historical Museum received $200 for a copier; Genoa Rescue received $600 for an ambulance.

In Newman Grove, Newman Grove Public Library received $200 for Overdrive software.

In Platte Center, Platte Center Volunteer Fire Department received $600 for pagers.

In Richland, Richland School received $200 for an easel chart holder.

In St. Edward, Beaver Valley Senior Center received $200 for sidewalk curbing; and St. Edward Fire and Rescue Department received $450 for a chainsaw.

In Spalding, Riverside Public Schools received $200 for a ROK box (cart on wheels); Spalding Academy received $200 for flag football flags and belts; Spalding Rescue $600 for a new ambulance; and St. Ann’s Alter Society $100 for a commercial grade mixer.

POST PROMS: Area high schools each receiving $75 for prizes or entertainment were Boone Central High School, Clarkson/Leigh High School, Columbus High School, Fullerton High School, Humphrey Public High School ($50), Humphrey St. Francis High School, Lakeview High School, PADRE – Schuyler High School, St. Edward High School, and Twin River High School.

Your organization may be eligible for funds once a year. Next application due date is April 21. Applications are located at www.cornhusker-power.com. Call Cornhusker Public Power District at 402-564-2821 for more information.