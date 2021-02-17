Cornhusker State Games' swimming event coming to Columbus

Things are looking up in Columbus, as the Cornhusker State Games' swimming event is coming to town this summer.

The Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Columbus Area Sports and Activities Council (CASAC) announced the move Wednesday. The event is expected to bring 200-900 participants to town.

"We're super excited," Columbus/Platte County Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil told The Telegram. "We're hoping they'll come and never want to leave Columbus. It's an opportunity for a huge economic impact."

The Cornhusker State Games is a statewide ameteur sports festival for all Nebraskans. The purpose of the games is to provide top-quality ameteur competition in a wide variety of activities. The 2021 Games are scheduled for July 16-25 at more than 70 sites in Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding Areas with an average of 11,000 participants statewide.

The swimming portion of CSG will be hosted at the Columbus Aquatic Center on July 17-18, 2021, with a swimming village/crash area located at Ag Park in the Club Room. The games are open to a variety of age groups and skill levels with youth being defined as 18 and under with five age groups and adults (Masters) 19 and older.