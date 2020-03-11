Coronavirus cases now up to 10 in Nebraska

Five additional presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), bringing the state total to 10.

DHHS is awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new cases are family members of the woman who recently traveled to California and Nevada and tested positive for COVID-19. They live in Douglas County and are self-isolating at home.

Isolation is separating sick people from healthy people to prevent the spread of disease.

“These cases stem from family contact and are not considered community spread,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of public health for DHHS. “Local health departments are leading this response at the community level with support from DHHS. Contact investigations have been initiated to identify people who came into close contact with family members to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1