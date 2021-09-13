 Skip to main content
Correctional facility inmate dies
Correctional facility inmate dies

A man who had been in custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on charges out of Platte County died on Saturday. 

A NDCS press release said the man -- who had been in his 60s -- passed away on Sept. 11 at a hospital in Lincoln. He had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to hospitalization and had underlying conditions.

He had been sentenced on charges out of Platte County, including possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

According to the press release, the man's name is not being released for the family's privacy and to maintain the "confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law."

The final cause of death has not been determined, the press release states, and a grand jury will conduct an investigation which is standard whenever an inmate dies in NDCS custody. 

