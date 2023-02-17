In its latest series of community meetings, Columbus Public Schools (CPS) has announced rough cost estimates for potential expansion projects to help meet a growing need.

Enrollment at CPS has rapidly grown over the past 10 years, putting a strain on the school district’s facilities. Community input has been gathered over the past several months, with CPS having narrowed the possibilities to two package options, each containing a list of projects to be prioritized.

This week, CPS provided cost estimates subject to change depending on the projects’ final designs.

“After we get done this week, we're going to it narrow down; it's going to come down to one option,” Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said during a community meeting held Feb. 15 at Columbus High School. “And then we're going to talk about priorities within those options. Then we're going to find out what level of support the community will give us.”

Although there are five projects listed in each option, Loeffelholz said, the community may only give permission for one or two of them, or however many the public decides.

“We want permission from you to see what you would support for the future of our kids,” he said.

The main difference between the two package options is whether a new elementary school should be kindergarten through fourth grades or also include fifth graders.

CPS owns 79 acres of land on Third Avenue, north of 30th Street, on which a new school could be constructed.

Loeffelholz noted the school district knew a school would probably need to be built to accommodate growth and started looking for property about a year-and-a-half ago. The Third Avenue property was part of an estate given to Immanuel Lutheran Church that was sold to CPS at a reduced cost.

Loeffelholz said all 79 acres needed to be purchased at once, but that much land gives the school district options for the future.

A new K-4 elementary school is estimated at $18,900,000. Several of CPS’ current elementary facilities utilize their gyms as a cafeteria, so elementary additions of a gymnasium or dining room and kitchen are estimated at $12,800,000. Constructing fifth-grade classrooms, an expansion of the dining room and special programs at Columbus Middle School is estimated at $11,154,000.

For the second option, a K-5 elementary would run around $19,600,000. If fifth graders moved to the elementary level, further additions would be required at the current elementary schools to add fifth-grade classrooms, along with the gym/dining and kitchen work – estimated at $21,515,000. No work would be planned for Columbus Middle School (CMS).

Both options include the possibility for additions at the high school for career pathway classrooms and special programs, estimated at $2,700,000. Although the high school is the newest CPS building, programming has grown more than expected.

“Our high school is designed to add about 9,000 square feet into the courtyard down by the automotive area and our STEM area,” Loeffelholz said. “We can also add other places, but that's where that could be if that was one of the things that was chosen for our community.”

Alternative education is estimated at $1,425,000. CPS has been renovating the former Kramer High School into the Kramer Education Center, which will have a preschool, daycare and, one day, district offices.

Currently no money is allocated for the district offices, Loeffelholz said, as the priority of the CPS Board of Education has been starting the preschool and daycare.

If money is available, the school district would complete the district officers at the Kramer building and use the current administration building, located near CMS, to house alternative education.

CPS has six programs for students to work in an alternative setting, Loeffelholz said, and some students are sent to a level three program at ESU, as well as Boys Town Duncan Day School.

“Our goal would be to keep those kids within the district, run our own level three program as well as the programs that are continuing to run,” Loeffelholz said. “We want them back in our school, we want them to transition back and graduate from Columbus High School.”

The school district refinanced its 1999 bond, which included the construction of Centennial and Emerson elementary schools, three years early, Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay previously told the Telegram. The last bond, approved by voters in 2014 for the construction of the new high school building and renovation of the old high school into the middle school, had been refinanced in 2020.

“We took the middle school renovation out of that bond, separated it from the new construction of the high school so we took one bond and made it into two and then we're going to pay off the middle school renovation in December of 2024. That'll be 15 years early,” Kay said.

“…In the event we would need to take on bond debt, we can take on at least $28 million in new bonds without our taxpayers even seeing a change in what they pay today.”

Survey results have indicated so far that the majority of respondents would support a tax levy increase of a couple of cents, Loeffelholz shared.

CPS will hold a Facebook Live discussion on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. (facebook.com/ColumbusPublicSchools), as well as a community town hall on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in the CMS cafeteria.

Using the collected data and community feedback, the CPS Board of Education will decide in early March if it has enough information to proceed with a bond election this spring or wait until the fall.