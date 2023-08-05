Close to 60,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease (PD) each year, and right now, nearly a million Americans are living with it. But would you know how to recognize a PD symptom if you or a loved one experienced it?

Many people know that tremors are a sign of PD, but did you know that talking in a soft or low voice and having small handwriting can also be symptoms? Other early warning signs may surprise you as well. Read on to learn more about this disorder and how to recognize the possible signs and symptoms.

What exactly is PD, and how is it treated?

PD is a condition in which the brain cells that make dopamine — the chemical responsible for the body's movement — stop working or die. Though the root cause is unknown, scientists think genetics and environment may contribute to its onset.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to treating PD, but treatment often begins with some form of medication for most people. Other types of treatments include:

Lifestyle modification.

Physical therapy.

Occupational therapy.

Speech therapy.

Exercise.

Ten signs and symptoms to know

The signs and symptoms of PD can take years to develop. And because the disorder often develops gradually, many people shrug off or ignore early warning signs. Though not everyone experiences the same symptoms and progression can be different, knowing what to look for can help you receive an earlier diagnosis and faster treatment.

Bear in mind that many signs and symptoms of PD are similar to those of other conditions. So, talk to your doctor right away if you're experiencing any of these 10 early warning signs:

1. Tremor or slight shaking in your hands or chin.

2. Smaller handwriting than in the past.

3. Loss of smell.

4. Trouble sleeping.

5. Body stiffness.

6. Constipation.

7. Being soft-spoken or having a low voice.

8. A loss of facial expression.

9. Dizziness.

10. Stooping or not standing upright.

An early diagnosis and team approach is best

Again, don't wait to see a doctor if you or a loved one has any PD signs or symptoms. While PD isn't fatal, complications can be serious. Remember that if you are diagnosed with PD, you can enjoy a good quality of life — and that starts with asking your doctor to develop a treatment plan for you.

Michell Ruskamp, MS, CCC-SLP, is a speech-language pathologist and the assistant director for Rehab Services at the Wellness Center.