Many of us may not be too keen on taking an up-close-and-personal look at our bodies, but there's a good reason to do just that — it's one of the best ways to discover melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer.

Though less common than other skin cancers, melanoma can spread to other body parts if not caught early. It can even be fatal if diagnosed at a late stage. But melanoma is very treatable if found before it has had a chance to grow.

How to spot melanoma

Melanoma can often be mistaken for a mole, freckle or age spot. To help recognize this type of skin cancer, doctors have developed some simple guidelines called the ABCDEs of melanoma. If you find a spot on your skin and wonder if it could be melanoma, ask yourself these questions:

A symmetry: Does one half of the spot look different than the other?

order: Does it have an irregular shape or vague, unclear borders? C olor: Is this mole an "ugly duckling"? Is it unique, or does it look like your other moles? Does it have different shades of tan, brown or black, or parts that are white, red or blue?

Get to know your skin

Melanomas are more common in areas with sun exposure — back, legs, arms and face — but can develop anywhere. Here are six simple steps to check your body for melanoma:

1. In a full-length mirror, look over the front and back of your body, raising your arms to check your sides.

2. Closely examine your forearms, underarms and palms.

3. Check between your toes and the soles of your feet, looking at your finger and toenails.

4. Use a hand-held mirror to help you see the back of your neck and scalp.

5. Part your hair to get a closer look at the skin on your head.

6. Lastly, use the hand-held mirror to check your face, back and buttocks.

And remember, while self-examination is very valuable for detecting melanomas, it's important to see your health care provider if you have concerns about any of your spots. Your provider can diagnose skin cancers by taking a small skin sample. So don't wait — if you find something, make an appointment with your provider. The earlier you find melanoma and treat it, the better.

Dr. Lauren Jazwick is an otolaryngologist at the Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic.