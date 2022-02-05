Could you have an underactive or overactive thyroid?

Are you gaining or losing weight without explanation? Do you seem to be more sensitive to cold or hot weather? Is your heart beating too slowly, too fast or irregularly? These and other symptoms may signal a problem with your thyroid, the small gland located in the lower front of the neck, just above your collarbone. To help you determine if your thyroid may be the issue, let's go over what it does and what happens when it is underactive or overactive.

What does the thyroid do?

If the human body is like an orchestra, the thyroid could be called its conductor. Should anything go wrong with the thyroid, it could cause many other body parts to stop working correctly. That's because the thyroid produces hormones that regulate our metabolism, which includes bodily processes such as body temperature, heartbeat, digestion and more.

What's hypothyroidism?

When your thyroid gland isn't active enough and doesn't produce enough hormones, that is known as hypothyroidism.

Symptoms may develop slowly and can include:

• Constipation.

• Depression.

• Dry skin.

• Higher blood cholesterol levels.

• Fatigue.

• Heavier or irregular menstrual periods.

• Impaired memory.

• Increased sensitivity to cold.

• Joint and muscle pain.

• Muscle weakness.

• Puffy face.

• Slowed heart rate.

• Thinning hair.

• Weight gain.

If your doctor suspects hypothyroidism, they will run a blood test to measure the levels of your thyroid hormones. If they diagnose you with hypothyroidism, you will need to start taking a thyroid hormone restore healthy hormone levels.

What's hyperthyroidism?

Hyperthyroidism is when your thyroid is overactive and produces too many hormones.

Symptoms may develop slowly and can include:

• Anxiety, irritability or nervousness.

• Difficulty sleeping.

• Enlarged thyroid gland (goiter), causing the neck to appear swollen.

• Fatigue.

• Fine, brittle hair.

• Frequent bowel movements or diarrhea.

• Increased appetite.

• Increased sensitivity to heat.

• Lighter and less frequent menstrual periods.

• Mood swings.

• Muscle weakness.

• Rapid or irregular heartbeat.

• Sudden weight loss.

• Sweating.

• Thinning skin.

• Tremors, usually in the hands.

Who's at risk?

Anyone can develop hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, but you're more likely to develop either disease if you:

• Are a woman.

• Are more than 60 years old.

• Have an autoimmune disease.

• Have a family history of thyroid disease.

• Have been pregnant within the past six months.

• Have undergone surgery for a previous thyroid problem (hypothyroidism only).

• Have had radiation treatment near the neck (hypothyroidism only).

• Consume a large amount of iodine from food or medication (hyperthyroidism only).

Not feeling yourself?

A thyroid problem can affect almost every facet of your health. If you're experiencing symptoms and believe you may have thyroid disease, make an appointment with your doctor today. Your primary care physician can test for thyroid dysfunction with blood work. If the thyroid is not functioning normally, your doctor can refer you to see an endocrinologist. Drs. Kaitlin Brau and Enas Al Zaghal are with Faith Regional Physician Services and see patients at least once a month in Columbus. Endocrinologists treat thyroid disorders, diabetes, pituitary and adrenal gland disorders, obesity, osteoporosis and more.

Drs. Kaitlin Brau and Enas Al Zaghal are endocrinologists with Faith Regional Physician Services.

