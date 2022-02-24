Council appoints new fire chief and assistant fire chief

The Columbus City Council chambers were filled Tuesday with about 70% of the audience being Columbus Fire Department staff and volunteers supporting one of their own.

That person was Lt. Nathan Jones who was seeking to become the CFD’s first-ever assistant fire chief. The position came into place after a reshuffling of the department’s organizational structure last year.

Some city council members said they wanted to wait for the new fire chief – who was named earlier in the meeting – to have a say in the matter.

Ryan Gray was named fire chef and, ultimately, Jones was appointed the new assistant fire chief after much deliberation.

A motion was also made to table the appointment until the new fire chief arrived but it was shot down by the council members 4-3 (Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski was absent from the meeting).

Second Ward Council Member Troy Hiemer was the one who first entertained the motion.

“When the new chief gets his foothold and maybe start again, let him have input because (the assistant fire chief) would be directly working under the chief,” Hiemer said. “I think he should have some input of who is going to work with him.”

Mayor Jim Bulkley said the fire chief candidates were told the city council was going to approve the assistant chief. None of the three expressed apprehension about the matter, he added.

However, going forward the fire chief would be responsible for appointing the assistant fire chief.

“The fire chief will run his department,” Bulkley said. “(City Administrator Tara Vasicek) and I will make the appointment of fire chief. The reality is the appointment of the assistant chief is not designated to have to come before the city council. We did that in an effort to bring it forth because it was a new position."

Jones was one of three candidates who interviewed for the assistant chief position.

Jones has been with the CFD since 2009, serving as lieutenant since October 2019. He has a bachelor’s degree in fire science and administration from Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa. He also received his master’s in organizational leadership: fire rescue executive leadership in 2012 at Waldorf.

CFD and volunteer firefighters also spoke on Jones’ behalf, saying the lieutenant was a tremendous leader and supportive of them.

Columbus firefighter and International Association of Firefighters Local 1575 President Jojo Dunn said he and the other CFD members and volunteers at the meeting have “full support” for Jones’ appointment.

“Over the years, I’ve personally observed Nathan Jones grow tremendously, not only in maturity and in knowledge and responsibility,” Dunn said. “Lt. Jones has worked tirelessly over the past few years to approve job performance for both career and volunteer firefighters. He’s been heavily involved in the training academy with both the career and volunteer staff have attended.”

Meanwhile, Gray was appointed fire chief after an interview process in which he and two others were considered for the position last month.

Bulkley said Gray’s background stood out to him and Vasicek, as well as having ties to Nebraska.

“He’s worked with both paid fire departments and volunteer groups,” the mayor said. “The key to our success is finding the way to keep that a viable part of Columbus’ fire department. I think he has insight into how to do that.”

Gray graduated from Nansemond River High School in Suffolk, Virginia, continuing his education at Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama where he earned his associate degree in fire science and bachelor’s degree in fire administration.

He furthered his studies at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, where he earned his master’s degree in organizational leadership/concentration in fire/rescue executive leadership.

Gray has 16 years of fire service in both career and volunteer roles. He began in 2005 with the Driver Volunteer Fire Department, serving as fire lieutenant. He later joined the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department in 2012 where he was the deputy fire chief.

Since 2008, Gray has been with the City of Portsmouth in Virginia, serving as fire lieutenant.

