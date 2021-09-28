Council approves $15M for steel construction and revisions for community building

Also, council members OK’d an application from Meadow Ridge Properties, LLC to bring the Meadow Ridge Tenth Addition’s final plat, development agreement and bring the addition into the corporate city limits. The addition is at the intersection of 37th Street and 50th Avenue.

Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski asked Vasicek if the addition would be near the incoming casino. Previously, Columbus Exposition and Racing (CER) and Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced in July that a Harrah’s casino and racetrack is coming to Columbus.

Vasicek said the lots will be adjacent to the land purchased by CER. Jablonski also asked if homes will be built on the addition because the City may hear concerns over the incoming casino.

Vasicek said she was not aware of that being a situation as there are no houses on the lots now and probably “won’t be until some time.”

Jablonski said there can be issues that arise, using a metaphor of a house located next to a golf course as an example.

“It’s like people who build a house (near a golf course) and … golf balls (are hitting) their house, they want someone to pay for that. So that’s a little bit of hindsight here,” Jablonski said. “But it’s just a comment.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

