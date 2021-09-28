Council approves $15M for steel construction and revisions for community building

As the incoming Columbus Community Building is under construction, the Columbus City Council last week OK’d progress toward the building.
During the city council meeting on Sept. 20, council members approved an agreement with Boyd Jones Construction Company for about $15 million for steel construction and revisions for building infrastructure, fireproofing, mechanical, elevators and electrical for the Columbus Community Building. BVH Architects designed the project.
In November last year, voters approved a bond measure allowing the construction of the building. The project will be backed by a current half-percent sales tax. The new building will be home to the Columbus Public Library, a children's museum, an art gallery, Columbus City Hall and coffee shop.
The cost of the work has already been budgeted. The guaranteed maximum price (GMP), substantial completion date and final completion date will be presented to the council members in October, according to a public memo by City Engineer Richard Bogus.
“This is hopefully the final limited notice to proceed that we have for the new Community Building Project,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek told the council members during the meeting. “Hopefully, the next thing you see is the GMP, the final number all finalized. … This is still within the budget of the Community Building Project.”
Also, council members OK’d an application from Meadow Ridge Properties, LLC to bring the Meadow Ridge Tenth Addition’s final plat, development agreement and bring the addition into the corporate city limits. The addition is at the intersection of 37th Street and 50th Avenue.
Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski asked Vasicek if the addition would be near the incoming casino. Previously, Columbus Exposition and Racing (CER) and Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced in July that a Harrah’s casino and racetrack is coming to Columbus.
Vasicek said the lots will be adjacent to the land purchased by CER. Jablonski also asked if homes will be built on the addition because the City may hear concerns over the incoming casino.
Vasicek said she was not aware of that being a situation as there are no houses on the lots now and probably “won’t be until some time.”
Jablonski said there can be issues that arise, using a metaphor of a house located next to a golf course as an example.
“It’s like people who build a house (near a golf course) and … golf balls (are hitting) their house, they want someone to pay for that. So that’s a little bit of hindsight here,” Jablonski said. “But it’s just a comment.”
