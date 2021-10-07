Council approves agreement with Union Pacific toward 33rd Avenue viaduct

The Columbus City Council took a step toward replacing lighting on the 33rd Avenue viaduct during its Monday regular meeting.

The council members approved an agreement with the Union Pacific Railroad Company for $15,000 for a lighting project.

According to a publicly available memo from City Engineer Richard Bogus, Union Pacific is required to review and approve the plans and specifications, as well as examine the project’s possible effect on any future UPRR facilities and operations. The viaduct passes over the UPRR tracks.

City officials noted that the current lighting has produced lackluster aesthetics and has sustained damage from road salt, hail and ice. The work will include replacing said damaged parts and providing multi-colored and functional LEDs. The current lighting does not have LEDs.

The undertaking will provide improved aesthetics for drivers and lower operating costs, according to city officials.

Council members initially OK’d the project in July for $125,000 in estimated costs, including plans and specifications for the 33rd Avenue viaduct lighting. Responsibility for lighting operation, electrical costs and maintenance falls on the city, per an agreement between the Nebraska Department of Transportation and the city of Columbus.

In other business, the council approved a bid from Bobcat of Norfolk for $58,202.10 to purchase a Bobcat Compact Track Loader.

The new piece of equipment will be used to maintain wet ditches, slopes and grades that crews can’t access currently, according to Public Works Director Chuck Sliva. Also, the skid loader will be utilized for downtown snow removal and curb line cleanup.

Using a similar bid process, council members OK’d $135,100.60 to purchase a John Deere 4-wheel drive tractor from Platte Valley Equipment LLC in Humphrey.

It will replace an undersized one that is not 4-wheel drive and is susceptible to breakdowns, Sliva said. The old tractor will be offered at a later auction.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said the compact track skid loader and 4-wheel drive tractor are bought through a process with the State of Nebraska.

“It’s a competitive bid process,” Bulkley said. “… It’s the same way we buy police cars and other equipment.”

Meanwhile, the Columbus City Council approved an agreement with HDR Engineering Inc. for the Lost Creek Parkway Trunk Sewer extension for $422,700. The expansion is from west of 10th Avenue to U.S. Highway 81 and on 63rd Avenue south of Lost Creek Parkway.

The project is the next phase of the Lost Creek Parkway Sewer Study by HDR Engineering. The undertaking will provide sanitary sewer service to properties along Lost Creek Parkway and 63rd Avenue.

The project entails around 20,500 lineal feet of gravity sewer, 6,000 lineal feet of force main and two lift stations, according to Bogus. It will be located on the south side of Lost Creek Parkway and the east end of 63rd Avenue in the existing right-of-way, Bogus noted.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

