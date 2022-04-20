Council approves Aquatic Center changes; more hours will be included than initially proposed

The Columbus City Council chambers were filled to the brim with Aquatic Center members Monday night as the community came out in support of the indoor pool facility.

Before the council members voted, the Aquatic Center was facing changes that included shorter hours, open for a few hours on Saturdays and a two-month closure during the summertime.

Community members – which included Aquatic Center members and lifeguards – spoke to the council members about how much the facility has meant to them and how cutting the pool hours would affect not only them but countless others.

After deliberation, city council members amended a proposal – which was later approved unanimously - that would see more hours than in the initial recommendation.

Going forward, the pool will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the week and it will also be open again from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, there will be time for an open swim after the Columbus High School swim team is finished with practice at 6 p.m. The facility will be available on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The pool will be closed from June 15 to around Aug. 1 (or whenever the Plunge closes for the summer) so it can undergo maintenance.

The latter impact won’t be completely new as the Aquatic Center is typically closed for a month in the summertime for maintenance and operation costs.

Those in the audience showed they were in favor of this decision. When Fourth Ward Council Member Prent Roth asked the crowd how many of them were for the proposal, the vast majority of them rose their hand in agreement.

Originally, several Aquatic Center members said they were not thrilled about the facility’s initial plan. It included reduced hours - which were mostly in the morning - and the pool's closure on the weekends and in the summer (June 1 to Aug. 1).

Aquatic Center member Barbara Masilko brought to the meeting 100 signatures from facility members who wanted the pool to be open than originally planned.

“I think there are different ways to measure value,” she said. “I think you can measure value in a community in sheer dollar numbers, per number of members, per number of uses or is it more valuable to use an Aquatic Center five times a week or a golf course one time a week. … But what about the things you can’t put a measure on. Can you measure in terms of kids who get swim lessons through aquatic centers and who would not get them anywhere else?”

Others who spoke at the meeting said the city should support facilities that help promote health and wellness.

There will be no change to the Columbus High School swim team's use of the facility or the one Columbus Family YMCA meet held there. Mayor Jim Bulkley told The Columbus Telegram - and also at the meeting - there have never been talks about affecting the high school’s use of the pool nor closing the facility altogether.

Aquatic Center fees were also discussed at the meeting. Since, the rates won’t go into effect until the next budget cycle which is in October, the talks about such increases will wait until then, Bulkley said.

The Aquatic Center changes were based – in part – on the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department taking over programming, operations and maintenance at Gerrard Park. The park hosts a plethora of youth and adult baseball and softball leagues.

The city said it believed the best way to do this is by reducing hours at the Aquatic Center when it isn’t used at minimal times. By cutting hours at the indoor pool, it would help save money which can go toward Gerrard Park and additional parks and rec staff, according to city officials.

The council members said they appreciated the community reaching out to them and voicing their opinion about the Aquatic Center.

“I just want to thank all of the citizens for all of their input,” said First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte, who is also council president. “There are a lot of times where we make decisions and nobody says anything and we vote on it and people come back and complain (saying), ‘Why did you do this?’ … So I’m always grateful to get the emails, phone calls and text messages and I think the other council members are too because we want to make decisions that are community is going to benefit from. But if we don’t get feedback from you, we just go off what we assume.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

