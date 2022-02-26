Council approves casino project as optimism continues to brew

After gauging residents’ feedback on the incoming casino and horse racetrack, Mayor Jim Bulkley said he feels even more confident about the project going forward.

On Tuesday, the Columbus City Council approved the redevelopment plan for Convergence, LLC, for Area 10 – located northwest of town. The land in question is where the proposed casino, racetrack and hotel will be located.

Convergence, LLC, is the overall developer on the project and owns the land. As the developer, Convergence is looking for funding support for the infrastructure through tax increment financing (TIF).

Convergence went to a Columbus Planning Commission earlier this month to present a redevelopment plan which is part of the process for a project seeking TIF. The planning commission ended up approving the redevelopment plan.

Bulkley said during both the city council and planning commission there was no one from the community who spoke out against the project.

“I think it’s important to recognize this proposal was in front of planning and zoning a week ago (and) it was aired there and had the ability for the public to come forward and give their inputs and feedback,” Bulkley said. “There was no negative feedback that came back. Again here this evening there has been no negative feedback.

"We all know all programs and projects have pluses and minuses. This was diligently worked to try to minimize the negatives that would be there and build the positives that this would bring to the community.”

City Administrator Tara Vasicek said the redevelopment project is going to be a big addition to Columbus.

She added for the area to be used first, “substantial improvements” are required. That includes work on public infrastructure on 63rd Avenue, a traffic impact analysis, improvements to public sidewalk and trails and significant landscape improvements, Vasicek said.

“These improvements represent a substantial investment in public infrastructure that would otherwise be a significant taxpayer and property owner expense,” said Vasicek. “Over $11 million of public streets, water and sewage improvements are required for the project.”

Columbus Exposition and Racing, Inc. (CER) announced last year a partnership with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and Harrah’s. Caesars is a casino and hotel entertainment company that owns the Harrah’s casino brand.

The project will be highlighted with a 1-mile horse racing surface, a 40,000 square-foot-casino and sportsbook with over 400 slot machines and 20 table games and space for retail and restaurants. A hotel is another portion of the proposal.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, council members approved Convergence’s application for a preliminary plat of the Wishbones addition which was located on the property previously. The building – which wasn’t completely utilized as of late – was torn down last month.

City officials said the casino will be a major boon to the economy as it will also attract noteworthy entertainment to Columbus.

“I think we want to look forward to what we have here and wish them well as we get underway,” Bulkley said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

