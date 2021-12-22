Council approves CFD equipment

When it comes to back injuries, it’s an issue that firefighters and emergency medical service (EMS) personnel deal with that line of work.

However, the Columbus Fire Department (CFD) hopes to remedy any such issues for its EMS personnel and firefighters with the addition of new equipment that would reduce back pain. On Monday, the CFD was able to move forward with such added assistance.

During the Columbus City Council's meeting, council members OK’d a purchase of $29,280 for four EZ-Glide Stair Chairs with PowerTraxx from Ferno – which is a company based in Wilmington, Ohio. The purchase also included four headrest kits.

The funds for the stair chairs are included in the 2021-22 budget.

CFD firefighter and paramedic Chris Warren said the chair devices are used to transport a patient from a higher level to a lower one. The stair chairs have an electronically-controlled motor, direct-drive transmission and powered tracks – which are similar to ones seen on a tank – to transfer patients up or down the stairs as needed.

The patients taken in the stair chairs are usually ones who cannot walk or have trouble doing so, Warren said.

“They will help keep us safe and keep the patient safe so we don’t have anybody falling,” he said. “It’s going to save our backs when it comes to trying to get the patient safely down the stairs.”

CFD interim Fire Chief Kyle Lingenfelter said in a publicly available memo that while taking a patient up or downstairs is a difficult task that can cause back injuries, it can be even more difficult if an EMS personnel transfers a patient out of a residence.

The stair chairs are designed to not only eliminate back injuries but also allow a patient weighing up to 500 lbs to be moved.

Second Ward Council Member Dennis Kresha asked Warren about the powered tracks and how it helps the patient. Warren said the tracks help prevent the patient from feeling any bumps while on the power chair.

“That way they can go down the stairs,” Warren said. “They won’t feel the bumps as they go down.”

Warren said the new stair chairs are better from previous models as it requires less people to operate and reduces body stress.

“It normally requires two-to-three people to use these stair chairs,” Warren said. “It requires one person walking down the stairs backward with the weight of the firefighter and the patient sitting in that chair.”

This won’t be the first time the fire department has provided equipment to help prevent back injuries. The CFP has a power cot that allows staff to lift a patient as much as 870 lbs. without requiring additional personnel or putting added pressure on a firefighter’s back, Lingenfelter said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

