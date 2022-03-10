Council approves master trail plan

A project that will see several miles of trail in Columbus has recently begun its first steps, though it will be a few years before it takes shape.

The Columbus City Council approved a resolution for a master trail plan during its Monday meeting. The trail plan will also connect existing and proposed paths throughout the community.

The plan also includes a proposed route through town recommended by the Great American Rails to Trails, a national organization. According to its website, the overall route will connect over 145 current trails, greenways and other multi-use paths which would span over 3,700 miles over 12 states.

The trail would travel through Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Washington.

“We’re trying to incorporate their (Great American Rails to Trails) vision into what we are doing,” Mayor Jim Bulkley told The Telegram Wednesday. “What we laid out at the council meeting was that master plan on how it will all connect together. When we’re done with it, you’ll be able to get from Point A to Point B.”

The maps that go into detail about the master plan can be found on the city’s website.

According to City Engineer Rick Bogus, the trail will mostly follow U.S. Highway 81 in this part of Nebraska. The plan will also include a path over the southbound Loup River Bridge. The trail will have to be included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s reconstruction project of the bridge, Bogus noted.

The NDOT project consists of improving the dependability of the transportation system and continuing the mobility of the bridge. The planned construction would include removing and replacing the existing southbound truss bridge over the Loup River.

The construction of the bridge, however, won’t start until a few years from now.

Bulkley didn't give a timetable of when the master trail system would be completed but did say it will be at least several years before it comes to fruition.

Meanwhile, the master trail plan will provide locations along the path that need right-of-way widths or easements in future developments and improvement projects, according to Bogus.

The project falls in line with another trail system being created in Northern Columbus.

Back in December, the council members Ok’d the first phase of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Recreational Trails Program Powerhouse Park Trail. The project is located on the south top bank of the Lost Creek Flood Control Ditch from 33rd Avenue to Wilderness Park Road. It is planned to link trails around Columbus Community Hospital and Columbus High School to the trail system north of town. About one mile of trails is going to be constructed.

Bulkley said this trail system will one day connect to the one near Highway 81.

The mayor said trails are important for folks who are looking at moving to a given area. Having these new paths in town will be a draw for potential residents, Bulkley added.

“It gives the opportunity to get out and enjoy Mother Nature and get some exercise,” he said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

