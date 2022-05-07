Council approves new fire engine

A new Columbus Fire Department engine will hit the streets soon. The CFD is looking at replacing its previous main rig.

The Columbus City Council OK’d earlier this week $813,041 for the purchase of a new Spartan Rescue Fire Engine for the CFD. It will replace CFD’s primary engine which was totaled in October 2021. Similar to the previous firetruck, the new engine will serve as a light rescue truck, carrying equipment to perform fire suppression duties and light to medium technical rescue tasks, according to Fire Chief Ryan Gray.

Gray said the new engine should be delivered to Columbus in a year.

Buying a new firetruck will save a large amount of money over the next 25 years of the unit's life, he added. However, if it was bought used, the unit will not be designed to how the fire department operates, he added. Ultimately, a new truck would have to be bought in a few years anyway, Gray said.

In the months after the accident that totaled the firetruck, the department started to design a new multi-role apparatus to replace the engine, Gray said. From the design meetings, a truck was created that would increase CFD’s capabilities by providing more equipment storage, increased pumping capacity and better use of staff during emergency incidents, he added.

Although the item wasn’t originally budgeted, City Administrator Tara Vasicek said the city is moving forward with the engine due to the fire department needing the truck as soon as possible. She added funding is made possible because of some large capital projects being “significantly under” the city’s capital expenses for this fiscal year.

Currently, the fire department is running a 19-year-old one as its primary engine and a 38-year-old rig as a reserve.

Gray said a new engine will allow them to to get rid of the engine that's going on 40 years. It will also reduce maintenance costs and general liability from operating an apparatus that does not meet modern safety standards, he added.

“Like everything built those days, it was built to last,” Gray said. “But it’s a safety issue with that apparatus. ... With an open cab, you don’t get the safety that you do in today’s current standards.”

Gray said the department would additionally meet its recommended standard by moving its 19-year-old engine into reserve status and it would have six years left before it would be replaced.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that an apparatus that was not manufactured to the appropriate apparatus standards or that is over 25-years-old should be replaced. NFPA guidelines also say that if the unit is more than 15-years-old, has been maintained properly and is in serviceable condition, the vehicle should be placed in reserve status.

Gray said that even though NFPA is not law in the state, it is accepted as an industry standard.

Also at the meeting, the council approved $79,271.32 to purchase four new mobile radios and 17 portable radios. The devices will increase operational effectiveness for command officers and replace outdated and unsupported portable radio equipment within the fire department, Gray said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.