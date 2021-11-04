Council approves redevelopment contract for 23rd Street corridor

One of the busiest streets in Columbus will see major reconstruction to repair the road, storm sewers and more following a vote from Columbus City Council.

During Monday’s regular meeting, council members passed the redevelopment contract for the 23rd Street corridor. The reconstruction of the street – which is also on Highway 30 – will be around 31st Avenue to East 11th Avenue. Essentially, the project will start around Columbus’ McDonald’s location and end at Walmart.

Bidding on the project will either begin this month or December with the significant construction to start in 2022. Mayor Jim Bulkley said the project will be quite the undertaking and will take a couple of years before it is complete.

“We’re totally redoing the highway,” Bulkley said, noting the reconstruction is a state endeavor. “It’s going to be totally torn up with new storm sewers. It’s going to be all new.”

Bulkley added that while the construction may affect traffic as well as businesses, the plan is to complete the job in sequences so as to not completely disrupt stores located on 23rd Street.

The city is responsible for paying all of the betterment costs related to the project and 20% of all other costs on the reconstruction, which totals $9 million, according to City Administrator Tara Vasicek.

The redevelopment contract will in part be funded by tax increment financing (TIF). TIF funding – which is in the amount of $6.6 million – had allowed the city to not use sales tax revenue to pay for the project. Because of that, the city can use the money to fund departments like fire and rescue, police, parks and recreation, library, streets and more.

If that was not the case, the city would have to invest and maintain the departments which would be greatly affected. The city would spend over $2 million every year for the next four years for the reconstruction project, according to Vasicek.

Also, the city will have an increase in tax revenue and utilize those additional funds for the project due to rising property valuations. Since they are increasing normally every year, each property owner has to pay the increase which is then distributed to all taxing entities, Vasicek noted.

Now, the property owners will have enhancements to their frontage road, utilities and streetscape, Vasicek said.

For TIF to be used, the city’s community development agency had to formally approve the tax increment financing usage, Bulkley said. The group met following the city council meeting and also OK’d the TIF funds.

“It’s (TIF) an avenue for the city to recapture some monies that will allow us to pay for the project,” Bulkley said. “We also can offer some grants in the future that the business owners can apply for. The grants will have some specific items it can be used for like for façade or awnings. … That’s part of what we’re hoping for.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

