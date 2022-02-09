Council hears breakdown of library operations

Columbus Public Library (CPL) Director Karen Connell described this past year as “busy” and “exciting.” A big reason why was because of the Columbus Community Building.

Connell talked about this project - which was not more than 100 yards away from her - when she presented the library’s annual report Monday to the Columbus City Council.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to see the building come to fruition in order to provide the community of Columbus with a much-needed gathering space, activities for families and individuals, access to technology, opportunities to collaborate, study, be creative and the list goes on,” Connell said.

The facility will house the CPL, a children's museum, an art gallery, Columbus City Hall and a coffee shop. The facility – which is being built by Boyd Jones Construction – previously broke ground in August with construction following that next month.

On Jan. 27, the city celebrated another milestone when the final steel beam was installed in the community building.

Connell reported the fiscal year which ran from October 2020 to 2021.

The fiscal period started “on the right foot,” Connell said. A $10-million bond issuance was approved in November 2020 by voters for the community building.

All of the project – except the city hall portion – is funded by the bond issuance which is covered by a preexisting half-percent sales tax. Meanwhile, the city hall part is funded from the city’s general fund revenue.

“The library foundation along with staff has continued to raise funds for the project,” Connell said. “It has just under $1.4 million left to raise. So they’ve been doing a great job with that.”

In March last year, the library moved its facilities temporarily to the old police station downtown. The old library was demolished to make way for the Columbus Community Building.

Connell said following the move CPL continued to provide most of its services but “in just a little different way.”

“The public still has access to a variety of materials and formats of all ages and including a high demand of new items,” she said. “We have one small meeting room, a computer lab and makerspace, as well.”

Connell said some programs are held off-site as well.

The breakdown of the finances shows that the City of Columbus provided around $1.07 million for library services. Meanwhile, for funding and expenditures for capital projects – which are reported separately from operating costs – the city spent about $2.2 million toward the new building project, according to Connell.

The State of Nebraska provided an extra $375,000 for the project. Connell said the funds are from the second half of a grant that was awarded in 2017.

Platte County also gave around $145,000 for library services for rural residents. This was one of the last years for the services after rural voters did not approve the county’s proposal for renewing the contract in November 2020.

Connell also detailed the number of items available at the library. It broke down to over 42,000 books, around 2,275 audiobooks and about 5,800 DVDs.

CPL also added hoopla, a digital library service that contains e-books, e-audiobooks and streaming videos, Connell said.

“It’s been a very popular resource. It has content for all ages,” she said.

After Connell finished her presentation, First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte – who is also the council president - said she was amazed by the work done by library staff.

“You guys are doing an amazing job with the transition and facility you’ve got to work in,” Augustine-Schulte said. “My granddaughter lives in Elkhorn but every time she comes here the first thing she says is, ‘Are we going to the library today?’ I think it’s pretty cool that she doesn’t even live here but knows it’s a cool place to (go to).”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

