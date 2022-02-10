Council hears update on children's museum

When Columbus Area Children’s Museum (CACM) Board President Tim Kacena talks about the new facility, it’s easy to see why he’s so excited.

The children’s museum will not only be an educational resource, but will provide state-of-the-art services that will be hard to find anywhere else, Kacena said.

Kacena provided Columbus City Council members an update on the project during their meeting on Monday.

The museum will be housed in the Columbus Community Building – which is scheduled to open in 2023. The building will also have the Columbus Public Library, a community room, art gallery, coffee shop and city hall.

All but the city hall portion of the project is funded by a $10-million bond insurance approved by voters in November 2020. It will be funded by an existing half-percent sales tax. The city hall’s part will be funded by the city’s general fund revenue.

Kacena said once the bond was passed, CACM went into “turbo mode.” He said the board has met two to four times a month, several hours at a time trying to get the project up and running.

One of the first goals was making the museum 501(c)3 official, Kacena said. It was slow going for a while as the board applied for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans through the Internal Revenue Service. Kacena said it took about seven to eight months for that to come through.

During that time, Kacena said the board members promoted the museum and worked on fundraising efforts. The board is also going after grants, he added.

Soon, CACM will have a marketing campaign that will be starting. The CACM also has a website – Columbuslearnandplay.org – where folks can learn more about the museum, layout and the board’s mission.

The children’s museum will have STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) experiences for kids. The facility will also feature a dramatic play theater in which stories will be acted out or performed through a puppet show or where staff can hold demonstrations.

The board is also working with a company called Culture City which is the first organization to give accreditation to the museum for those with sensory disabilities, Kacena said.

“So sometimes you get overstimulated in some areas, you need to go into a room, you may need headphones – you need to be able to calm yourself down a little bit,” he said. “We have a sensory room that we’re building into the museum there just for that piece of it. We’ll be the first children's museum in the country to be able to have that accreditation.”

CACM will also be home to a loose parts playground, early childhood play area and several activities and games in Kidstown and Farm Adventures areas.

One unique item is the Corn Climber, a two-story structure for children to explore. It will allow kids to climb to the very top which would overlook the entire museum. The climber also has an air cannon and slide for younger kids.

The children’s museum will also have an infrastructure and energy section for kids to learn, a multi-purpose room and water-based activities.

Kacena said he’s looking forward to seeing what’s to come over the next couple of years.

“It’s exciting,” Kacena said. “It’s very, very exciting stuff coming forward. I just really appreciate the opportunity there to be tenants inside this beautiful building. It’s going to be great.”

Mayor Jim Bulkley agreed.

“It’s going to be an awesome addition to our community,” he said. “It will help us set apart, very much so.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

