Council leans toward entertainment districts

Columbus wouldn’t be the first city in Nebraska to have EDs. Entertainment districts can be found in Beatrice, Alliance, Lincoln, Omaha and Papillion.

Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski asked City Administrator Tara Vasicek if the entertainment districts would happen “24/7” or would there be a specific time where alcohol could be had at an event. Vasicek said the latter would occur.

“If this ordinance is approved, what I would plan to do is come back designating downtown as an entertainment district but then for an event to happen, they would have to fill out this application for a use of a commons area,” Vasicek said.

She added applicants would need to draw a map of where the event would take place.

“They would only be approved for events applied for,” Vasicek said. “You can’t just have alcohol out and about in the entertainment district without approval.”

City council would have to approve the permit for the gathering before it occurred.

“It would be on an event-by-event basis,” Vasicek said, noting Downtown Business Association’s LawnChairs on the Square as an event that could receive a permit.