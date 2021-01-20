Council looks at 8th Street; homeowners concerned about 3rd Street projects

After debate, the Columbus City Council moved forward with all but one of the South Mobility Study's 8th Street recommendations Monday night.
The City also will move forward with an additional two crosswalks along the intersections where 3rd Avenue connects with Dawn Drive and 4th Street. There will be three total, counting the first one proposed in the study.
City officials said they would work with homeowners situated in the area, whose concerns include the lack of streetlights on one side of the street.
Residents were able to provide feedback for the South Mobility Study over the summer and the findings were initially presented to a Committee of the Whole meeting in September. The final recommendations were presented to the City Council on Monday.
“I cannot support this study,” Ward Two Council Member Dennis Kresha said. “I don’t believe there is a traffic mobility problem on 8th Street. The traffic seems to move along quite well on 8th Street. It is a traffic problem, not a traffic mobility problem.”
The Council considered the following recommendations:
- At 27th Avenue and 8th Street, to remove the westbound exclusive left-hand turn lane on 8th Street.
- At 18th Avenue and 8th Street, to remove the eastbound and westbound exclusive left-hand turn lanes on 8th Street.
- At 12th Avenue and 8th Street, to restripe the northbound and southbound approaches to provide left-hand turn lanes as well as add left-hand turn arrows.
- At 3rd Avenue and 8th Street, to add stop signs and stop ahead signs on the eastbound and westbound approaches, making it a four-way stop.
Kresha raised concerns with the proposed four-way stop at 3rd Avenue, noting the homeowners at that intersection have driveways backing out onto 8th Street.
“I don’t think they’re going to be too happy trying to back out of their driveways when there (are) cars blocking their driveways,” he added.
He put forth a motion to leave the intersection as is, but no one seconded, so the City will move forward with the proposed four-way stop at 3rd Avenue.
The number of vehicles warrants a four-way stop, City Administrator Tara Vasicek noted.
Ward Two Council Member Troy Hiemer said some had reached out to him about the removal of the westbound left-hand turn lane.
“I had a couple inquiries about 18th Avenue,” Hiemer said, adding the turn can be used for St. Anthony's Catholic Church and School down the street.
The City added an amendment to keep the westbound 18th Avenue turn lane, with all but Ward Four Council Member Prent Roth voting to add the amendment.
Also, the Public Property, Safety and Works Committee recommended that crosswalks be installed at 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue and the approaches along 3rd Avenue from 8th to South 3rd streets be widened to achieve a 90-degree angle. The goal is to make it safer to turn.
The 3rd Avenue from 8th Street to South 3rd Street project had been completed in the fall of 2020, City Engineer Rick Bogus said on Tuesday, but items considered at Monday's meeting included requests for additional work.
Two 3rd Avenue homeowners, Rudy Brunkhorst and Tara Watchorn, raised concerns about drainage and sidewalks in the area, including a comment about a pedestrian walk sign going into a driveway. Brunkhorst mentioned there are lights on one side of the street and not the other. Watchorn also said there should be more than one crosswalk across 3rd Avenue.
Loup Power District is looking at putting lights in there, Bogus said at the meeting. Lights were not part of the project and typically are completed afterward, he said.
“That’s in the process,” Bogus added.
“This is a brand new street and we as residential owners are paying for it,” Brunkhorst said. “...I’d like to see it move forward… Is there a chance we could get some answers tonight?”
Vasicek noted dealing with lights or drainage, if there are drainage issues, are items she could personally manage and don't need to be presented to the City Council.
Bogus told the Telegram on Tuesday that the City will work with the homeowners to see if there are issues and what they can do to address them.
“Everything else, I’ll handle in-house,” Vasicek said.
