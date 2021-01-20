Council looks at 8th Street; homeowners concerned about 3rd Street projects

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ward Two Council Member Troy Hiemer said some had reached out to him about the removal of the westbound left-hand turn lane.

“I had a couple inquiries about 18th Avenue,” Hiemer said, adding the turn can be used for St. Anthony's Catholic Church and School down the street.

The City added an amendment to keep the westbound 18th Avenue turn lane, with all but Ward Four Council Member Prent Roth voting to add the amendment.

Also, the Public Property, Safety and Works Committee recommended that crosswalks be installed at 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue and the approaches along 3rd Avenue from 8th to South 3rd streets be widened to achieve a 90-degree angle. The goal is to make it safer to turn.

The 3rd Avenue from 8th Street to South 3rd Street project had been completed in the fall of 2020, City Engineer Rick Bogus said on Tuesday, but items considered at Monday's meeting included requests for additional work.