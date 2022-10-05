Council looks at viaduct options

It’ll be a while before Columbus residents see a new viaduct in town but city officials have been exploring options for one in the downtown area.

During a Columbus City Council Committee of the Whole meeting held Oct. 3, the council heard the results of a viaduct alternatives study conducted by Wilson and Company, Inc.

Matt Bryant of Wilson and Company said the firm kicked off public involvement of the study with a booth at Columbus Days in August.

“We had in-person survey/questionnaires, trying to get the word out on the project,” Bryant said. “Also just gathering a lot of information from the general public on how they use the existing street networks, if they had a preference on routes. We also had a QR code so people can walk up on their mobile phones and take a survey. The survey was also out on the city’s website.”

Public meetings have been held twice this year, with the last one being in the summer held in conjunction with the downtown revitalization study.

The viaduct study results showed three strong options: a straight viaduct on 23rd Avenue, an east shift viaduct on 23rd Avenue and a curved viaduct from 26th Avenue to 23rd Avenue.

Notably, the first option would have an availability for a pedestrian underpass and different cost options the city could utilize depending on available funding, said Michael Steffensmeier of Wilson and Company.

In the initial plans, the streets that would need to be closed would have cul-de-sacs.

The firm also provided a scoring system for the different options, with the curved viaduct (with an elevator and switchback ramp) scoring the highest. However, that option would also be more difficult to accomplish as Union Pacific Railroad doesn’t typically favor those types of viaducts.

The next step will be more public meetings with stakeholders and the community.

“More public involvement is probably needed just to get a better feel for how people like some of these options or if we need to score these a little bit differently just based on conversations you have,” Steffensmeier said. “We want to make sure we're getting what everybody wants in the downtown area.”

Rough cost estimates were also shared for all three options, with the curved viaduct being the highest and the regular 23rd Avenue viaduct being the most cost-effective. Bryant noted federal money and grant opportunities are available for projects like this.

First Ward Council Member Charlie Bahr asked about the timeline of the project and how quickly it could be completed.

Bryant said the public input meetings could happen quickly, but securing the funds and working with Union Pacific Railroad would take longer. Also, it could take one to two years for just the design of the viaduct itself. The very best case scenario, he said, is three years.

“A few years is actually fast track with everything that needs to be done here,” City Engineer Rick Bogus said. “We do have some money in this current fiscal year, though, to take those next steps that Matt (Bryant) was talking about.”

Bahr noted one business on 13th Street that sees multiple semis pulling in a day, and asked what the business would do if that street closed for a viaduct. Bryant said information like that is collected during the public input process and then taken into consideration when making a final decision.

Fourth Ward Council Member John Lohr questioned if underpasses are a possibility. He said there are underpasses in Grand Island and other places that seem to work well.

Bryant responded the issues with underpasses relate to groundwater and soil conditions, as well as difficulty in working with the railroad company.

When asked by First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte if a viaduct straight over 26th Avenue had been an option, Bryant noted it wasn’t a desirable possibility due to the proximity of Frankfort Square and other factors.

Augustine-Schulte said during the public engagement process, she would like to see residents told exactly how businesses and residents in those areas will be impacted. Bryant said at the next public meeting, renderings could be available.

In other council news, Columbus Police K-9 handler Santiago Velasquez was appointed as sergeant.

As noted during the meeting, Velasquez is a graduate of Schuyler Central High School, has a degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and served in the Marine Corp from 2006-2010.

He is a nine-year veteran of the Columbus Police Department.

Police Chief Charles Sherer said that until a new K-9 handler is recruited and trained, K-9 Eros will continue working with Velasquez.

“Santiago’s got a lot of blood sweat and tears in this program. The reason that it's been successful as it has is because of all his time and dedication to both his position and to the dog to make sure got off on the right track. He wants to make sure that that continues,” Sherer said.

Once a new K-9 handler is assigned and trained, Sherer added, Velasquez will overlook the K-9 program as part of his supervisory duty.

“If and when we ever decide to grow the department, he'll be an integral part of that as well in choosing the dog and choosing the new handler and being involved with all that training as well,” Sherer said. “So all the time and effort we put into him was not going to go to waste. In fact, I hope that we can put it to better use.”

Velasquez told the council that he was looking forward to the new opportunity.

“I'm very thankful to be in this position,” Velasquez said. “I have been serving the City of Columbus for the last nine years. Also very grateful to my family for the continued support. And I'm very excited to continue to work for the community in this new role and opportunity.”

The Columbus City Council also:

Set the city’s tax request at $6,366,005.08.

Approved a lease agreement with the Columbus Area Children’s Museum for space in the community building at a cost of 5% of the group’s annual gross revenue, not to exceed $3,916.56. City Administrator Tara Vasicek said there will be no cost to the children’s museum for the first 12 months; this agreement will go into effect after the first year.

Presented a proclamation declaring Oct. 13-16 as Support Citizens with Intellectual Disabilities Week.

Approved an agreement with JEO Consulting Group in the amount of $249,000 for a flood mitigation and resiliency study. A publicly-available memo states the city has received a Building Infrastructure and Communities Hazardous Mitigation Assistance Grant, which pays for 75% of the cost. The city is paying for the remaining 25%. The purpose of the study is to identify, develop and prioritize mitigation projects that will reduce the risk of flood damage in the City of Columbus. The timeline for the final report is December 2023.