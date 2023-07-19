Housing continues to be a struggle across Nebraska and particularly the Columbus area as interest rates continue to grow and development and construction seem less likely by the day.

At the July 17 Columbus City Council meeting, steps were made on a redevelopment plan to help abate some of the need.

The Flats at 5th, managed by the Lund Company, located at 2676 E. 5th Ave. in Columbus, opened in June of 2021. In 2023, the City of Columbus received a Rural Workforce Housing Development Grant for $1.5 million, some of which will go toward expansion of the Flats at 5th.

"It's essentially another bucket of financing based on certain workforce restrictions and regulations," Andrew Willis, an attorney involved in the plan's development, said.

The redevelopment plan would use approximately $1.25 million of a loan from that grant and tax-increment financing (TIF) of around $1,205,000 to help supplement their cost of $10,615,000 for the two 30-unit buildings. This is the beginning of phase two for the Flats at 5th's development in the area.

Dawson Brunswick, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, said back in May that workforce housing is a major aspect involved in the continued growth of Columbus as people moving into the area need somewhere to live. Jeff Heinrich, owner of the Flats at 5th, said that for them, this development means further investment into Columbus and for the city, it means investment into itself.

"For Columbus, it means more housing for a growing population that continues to show us they need it. We're responding to that need," Heinrich said.

The land they intend to develop, just south of the current Flats at 5th buildings, was marked as "blighted and substandard" which means it requires redevelopment per Nebraska Community Development Law. The current stage is part two of the three-step process toward development and authorizes the use of TIF for the project.

"The council still have to have a redevelopment agreement and contract to implement this but this allows them to get that contract in place," Willis said. "It goes blight and substandard, the redevelopment plan, that's been approved, now going forward, the council have to approve the redevelopment contract to implement this plan."

Later in the meeting, a matter of staffing within the Columbus Police Department arose in the vein of reserve police officers. An ordinance regarding the alteration of Chapter 34 to accommodate more modern measures regarding temporary staffing was given its first reading.

The reserve police force established under Chapter 34, Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer said, has been in use since the 1960s and is ineffective in the modern day. A new approach is needed, he noted in his defense of the amendment.

"I've been here over 25 years and we haven't had a reserve officer in that time. Chapter 34 was very archaic so I went through and struck out all the reserve officer references and plugged in part-time and part-timers," Sherer said.

With reserve officers having to work alongside certified officers to be effective, Sherer said, they're not able to contribute much to the daily workload compared to a part-time certified officer, which is what he would like to see in their stead.

"They couldn't take any action on their own, anything they did had to be accompanied by a regular officer, which basically does away with any of their usefulness for us," Sherer said.

The part-time officers would be able to work a minimum of 100 hours per year and a maximum of 19 hours per week, Sherer said. They are targeting retired officers who can't commit to a full 40 hours per week but are still able to help for these positions. This, he added, saves a little money as well as they are already trained and many times their equipment is still ready to be used and is fit to them. There are other differences regarding their position, however.

"They're not in civil service positions, they don't have to go through civil service testing and they're not covered by the union so they're not covered by collective bargaining. Those officers work in conjunction with our regular force," Sherer said.

On its final reading at this meeting, an amendment was made in June to change Columbus City Council meeting times to 6 p.m. This will take effect at the Aug. 7 meeting.