Council meeting shows comfort in Columbus finances

“(The budget numbers) gave me a feeling that we can go back and revisit those things that we put on the back burner,” he said.

Some of those things put on the back burner were the budget items from March that Lohr said were tabled out of “an abundance of caution,” which includes the bleacher shades.

Public Property Director Doug Moore said a year from now the Bradshaw Park project will probably cost less and said there were several snafus with the previous purchase, including one of the bidders badmouthing another bidder.

“It came in considerably over budget and, well, I don’t know why it was so much higher because earlier this year we bought shade covers out at Pawnee Plunge. This was the same company,” Moore said.

Although the Columbus Youth Softball Association has said it will donate $7,500 to the project if it goes through this year, the money still does not get the project to budget, Moore said. This almost derailed the vote after Bulkley said he wanted to know why the quote is higher and said they should pull it until they have an answer.