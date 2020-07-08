Council meeting shows comfort in Columbus finances

Following Monday night's regular meeting, the Columbus City Council felt more comfortable with its finances despite the current recession – enough to vote on the costs for upcoming projects, one of which is significantly over budget.
The council adopted the price of bleacher shade covers at Bradshaw Park softball fields, which was quoted at $65,804. In February, the council adopted a quote of $15,174 to replace the fabric on the Pawnee Plunge shade structures.
“Three of these four or five items were on the agenda back in March and, because of the COVID situation, we asked staff to pull them until we knew where we stood with our situation financially. These were all approved last year, these were all part of the budget,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said. “With our revenues and so on based on the COVID, with what we feel we see, we are comfortable bringing these back.”
Council members sat in a budget meeting last Thursday, Bulkley said, and they are in good fiscal hands and good shape.
Bulkely told the Telegram on Tuesday they got a lot of homework done. Staff put together their requests and their needs and they worked through them, he said. The budget will be stable and very similar to past years, he added.
"There will not be a tax levy increase," Bulkley said Tuesday. "Staff themselves had already worked on whittling down the requests that would work within the budget numbers we knew we were going to have."
Ward 1 Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte said the goal was lower than what he budgeted already due to lower sales tax dollars. She said she felt good about all of the communication that went into preparing the budget and all the department heads seemed supportive of suggestions of what to take out.
Ward 4 Council Member John Lohr said that during that budget meeting, they learned for the last three months their sales tax income has actually been higher than what they budgeted.
“We budget very conservatively,” Lohr said. “I think that gave everybody a feeling that maybe the worst isn’t over but we are being cautious about spending money we don’t have.”
Sales tax receipts in April fell almost 22% from the previous year but were still around 2.5% over budgeted sales tax revenue for that month, according to a City sales tax receipt document.
Lohr said Columbus is blessed to have big, well-established stores that draw people in from outside Platte County. Earlier this year, he said, they put multiple requests from department heads on the back burner because they depend heavily on sales tax and did not know what effect the coronavirus would have.
It doesn’t look like the City will go over budget, said Lohr, and unless something catastrophic happens, he doesn’t see it impacting the budget going forward.
“(The budget numbers) gave me a feeling that we can go back and revisit those things that we put on the back burner,” he said.
Some of those things put on the back burner were the budget items from March that Lohr said were tabled out of “an abundance of caution,” which includes the bleacher shades.
Public Property Director Doug Moore said a year from now the Bradshaw Park project will probably cost less and said there were several snafus with the previous purchase, including one of the bidders badmouthing another bidder.
“It came in considerably over budget and, well, I don’t know why it was so much higher because earlier this year we bought shade covers out at Pawnee Plunge. This was the same company,” Moore said.
Although the Columbus Youth Softball Association has said it will donate $7,500 to the project if it goes through this year, the money still does not get the project to budget, Moore said. This almost derailed the vote after Bulkley said he wanted to know why the quote is higher and said they should pull it until they have an answer.
Moore and City Administrator Tara Vasicek said at the Pawnee Plunge they just purchased the fabric. For the Bradshaw Park project, the City would be buying the whole structure and installing it. Moore said he did not have money in next year’s budget to build the structures so it needs to be installed before Sept. 15.
The motion passed, with all but Council Members Rich Jablonski (Ward 3) and Dennis Kresha (Ward 2) voting in favor of the matter.
The council also accepted a quote of $19,850 for a batting cage at Bradshaw Park softball fields, with the hopeful goal of wanting people to come to town for tournaments and events. The motion passed with all but Kresha voting in favor.
In other business
- The council unanimously accepted a quote of $28,662 for a playground structure at Sunset Park, a quote of $16,490 for a mower at the airport and a quote of $14,525 for turnout gear for the Fire Department.
- They also unanimously accepted a quote of $10,495 for a trade-in of a vehicle for the Columbus Police Department.
- The council adopted a resolution approving an agreement to design an addition to the Charlie Louis Fire Station.
- The Citizen’s Advisory Review Committee created an abbreviated version of their application for funds from the Columbus Economic Development Plan in order to accommodate existing businesses that needed some quick help because of the coronavirus, said Vasicek, but no one has applied.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.