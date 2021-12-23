Council moves forward with projects for trail system, Pawnee Plunge

The Columbus City Council is looking at enhancing activities for community members.

The council moved forward in that endeavor with the passage of a pair of ordinances during its Monday night meeting.

First, the council members approved phase one of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Recreational Trails Program Powerhouse Park Trail. The approval included the plans, specifications and engineer’s estimated cost of $520,000. Additionally, Columbus Area Recreational Trails provided $40,000 and the Lower Loup Natural Resource District gave $75,000 for the project.

The project is located on the south top bank of the Lost Creek Flood Control Ditch from 33rd Avenue to Wilderness Park Road. It is designed to connect trails around Columbus Community Hospital and Columbus High School to the trail system north of town. About one mile of trails is going to be constructed.

The work consists of a 10-foot wide concrete trail, earthwork, storm sewer and other related tasks.

The project is part of an ever-growing trail system that started about 10 years ago, said Mayor Jim Bulkley.

“It’s been very popular,” Bulkley said of the trail system. “The ability to get out and enjoy Mother Nature and get exercise between walking and biking and utilizing them has really been a plus for Columbus.”

The bidding on this project has been in the works, Bulkley said. It was first delayed due to the 2019 floods, the COVID-19 pandemic and receiving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' approval of the design.

The cost estimates are higher than expected, Bulkley said, as the recent increase in materials and labor created higher approximations than what was originally given in the grant application.

Additionally, the council OK’d selecting a design-build delivery system for the construction of a family water slide at the Pawnee Plunge Water Park – 560 33rd Ave. – and designating City Engineer Richard Bogus to serve as performance criteria developer. The slide will be next to the Plunge’s frog slide and lily pads, said Public Property Director Doug Moore.

“We had this kind of design when we did our last renovation of the water park,” Moore said. “… We want to do some small things that we could add over the next 10 years to do a little upgrade. And this is one of those little upgrades.”

A design-build is in which one entity – in this case, the city’s engineering department - works under a single contract with the project owner to provide design and construction services. Bulkley said in most cases such projects are hired out to an engineer or firm to handle the process, such as getting a quote on a project. However, the design-build system is also a cost-saving measure, the mayor added.

In other cases, the city’s engineering department was not the design-build. For example, BD Construction and Boyd Jones were the design-builds for the Columbus Fire Department and Columbus Community Center, respectively, Bulkley said.

The city also used the design-build delivery system for the splash pad at Glur Park, Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium’s visitor bleachers, football field, running track and tennis courts.

Also, the ordinance appoints Bogus as the performance criteria developer – which is typical as the city engineer meets the requirements for the role. The performance criteria developer is any person licensed to practice architecture or engineering who’s selected to help in the development of a project, like assisting in requests for proposals.

Although the actual ordinance voted on by council wasn’t for an amount, the water slide project will cost $100,000. The amount is covered in the 2021-22 budget.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

