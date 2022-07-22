Council OK's agreement amid liability concerns

An event planned to take place on riverfront property owned by the city next weekend almost didn’t happen due to potential liability issues.

Members of the Columbus City Council approved a special designated liquor license and hold harmless agreement on July 18 for nonprofit Columbus In Action to hold activities in the sandbar area south of the levee along the Loup River, located south of the Rivers Edge Ramada Hotel and Convention Center in Columbus.

“The proposed use of the property is to create an entertainment area which will be limited to a beer garden, live music, fire pits and games such as sand volleyball, corn hole, etc., on the weekends to provide a stopping point for water enthusiastic using the Loup River,” said a public memo attached to the council’s agenda.

The memo mentions this taking place during weekends. Columbus In Action President Scott Mueller said this event will be a test of this with the license being approved for July 30 and 31.

There are a number of bars interested in doing something like this, he added, so the event will be a way to see how it goes and what challenges may be presented.

“We’d like to try to make a venue for the community that hopefully brings people from outside our community to Columbus to stay and eat and play,” Mueller said.

City Administrator Tara Vasicek said in order to get to the area in question, event attendees would need to cross the levy. The hold harmless agreement as presented during the council’s July 18 meeting included a provision that Columbus In Action would be held responsible for damage made to the levy during the event.

“From the city’s perspective, the levy is a critical infrastructure asset to the city and if there is damage to the levy, because of the SDLs and the events on the south side, that’s why that provision is in there,” Vasicek said. “If somebody tears up the levy for some reason while they’re down there … we would have to go back to Columbus In Action and seek corrective action.”

Mueller noted that the group would not be agreeable to that provision as that puts the nonprofit in a liability position they are not able to handle. He said they asking that they only take the responsibility of their workers as they move stuff on and off the levy.

“Trying to control that is going to be very difficult for us,” Mueller said. “Even if we see something, we can’t act on it because we have neither the authority nor the jurisdiction to act.”

Mueller was asked if Columbus In Action would be providing individuals to police the area, to which he responded that there would be security for the beer garden and the sandbar area. The bigger issue, Mueller said, is if something happens, they would be limited in what they can do as they cannot legally enforce anything.

As currently proposed, Public Works Director Chuck Sliva said, video footage would be taken of the levy the day before and the day after the event. It would also be beneficial to put up some kind of temporary fencing to keep people on the concrete path, he added.

As noted during the meeting, an event attendee could cause significant damage to the levy. People would only be walking across the levy but damage can still happen by foot traffic if it rains, Sliva said.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said he believed the city was unable to take on potential liability of the levy by itself.

“Everybody wants this to happen, but we have to look out for the betterment of the entire community,” Bulkley said. “As much as I would be one down there, sitting in this seat, I can’t feel comfortable without the hold harmless.”

Mueller asked that the word “invitees” be removed from the hold harmless agreement. This would mean Columbus In Action would not be held responsible for damage to the levy, Vasicek clarified.

“The way our office looked at it is the whole purpose of having that down there is to invite people and patrons and stuff down there,” City Attorney Neal Valorz said. “Our recommendation from a legal perspective is they have to have it in there.”

The hold harmless agreement as presented, which included the word “invitees” and would have essentially canceled the event, failed to pass 3-3. Council members Troy Hiemer, Dennis Kresha and John Lohr voted in favor of the agreement as presented while Charlie Bahr, J. Prent Roth and Ron Schilling voted against it. Beth Augustine-Schulte was absent from the meeting and Rich Jablonski abstained from voting as he’s a member of Columbus In Action and the group that submitted the special designated license.

A motion was made the remove the word “invitees” from the agreement and add that temporary fencing be put up, Columbus In Action would be required to take photos of the levy immediately before the start time and after the event and a site plan would be given to the Columbus Fire Department so they can make an emergency response plan ahead of the event.

The changed amendment was approved with Jablonski once again abstaining from voting.

Bulkley voiced that if any damage occurs to the levy, the event will not be held again.

In other business, the council also OK’d sending out requests for proposals for the sale of the current Columbus Public Library building, 2419 14th St., for future development.

The building would not be sold until after everyone is moved into the Columbus Community Building next year, explained Bulkley. The city does not want the building to sit vacant for longer than it needs to, Vasicek added.

“It’s just trying to get ahead of the game and thinking what’s best for this,” Bulkley said.

Additionally, a public hearing for the city’s one- and six-year road plans will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 15.