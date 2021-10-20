Council OK's Columbus Fire Department restructure

On Monday, the Columbus City Council approved a restructure of the Columbus Fire Department to better manage workload and communication for its paid and volunteer staff.

The restructure includes creating an assistant fire chief position, adding a volunteer captain and promoting the three current lieutenants to captains.

The fire chief would still supervise the overall department. The assistant fire chief - which was previously held on a voluntary basis - would oversee the three promoted captains and the volunteer captain. Similar to the current structure, the full-time captains would continue to be split into different shifts: green, red and black. Meanwhile, the volunteer captain would be over the entire volunteer personnel.

The new structure was agreed upon between city officials and both fire department and volunteer fire department staff. City Administrator Tara Vasicek explained the details surrounding the restructure at Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting before the council’s regularly scheduled meeting.

The changes would also include the elimination of the volunteer assistant fire chief, volunteer training, volunteer secretary, overtime pay for training and other overtime pay.

In total, the restructuring would cost anywhere from $97,172 to $129,571 – the majority of this cost comes from adding the assistant fire chief, which costs anywhere from $107,629 to $140,028. The eliminations would help offset the overall cost.

Vasicek said city staff used feedback from the volunteer fire department staff in the proposal. Mayor Jim Bulkley said the proposal was also “well-vetted” before it was presented to the council.

“We’ve not only talked to our paid staff but we’ve had meetings with all the volunteer groups,” Bulkley said. “… I believe we’ve done a great job of laying out the concerns, laying out the framework of moving forward. It will be a work in progress and take time as we do this but I think it will ensure the safety of our community and the growth of our fire department as our community continues to grow.”

Columbus Fire Department Lt. Kyle Lingenfelter, who is currently the interim fire chief, said the paid staff “whole-heartedly agrees” with the restructure.

“We need to move forward with the fire department,” Lingenfelter said. “We’ve seen some changes over the last couple of years with (former) Chief (Dan) Miller. Some of those have been good changes and some of those changes we need to adjust. But we do need to move forward.”

The new structure will also help with the rise of calls over the last decade.

From 2010 to 2020, the call volume increased by around 34% with the number continuing to rise every year since 2015. The volume of calls stems from the growth of the city over the past decade, according to city officials.

The city is currently looking at filling the full-time fire chief position following Miller’s resignation in August. Vasicek said the city received four applicants for the position but all of them were out of state and did not have the desired experience.

The position was also offered to the fire department's three lieutenants: Nathan Jones, Eric Kluever and Lingenfelter. However, none of them wanted to take on the role, Vasicek said.

She added it was concerning as they believe the best way to fill the fire chief position was to promote within the department. They then met with the three lieutenants to discuss why they didn’t want to take the job. The lieutenants said they were not interested in the position due to the time commitment and responsibility.

That led the city to create the assistant fire chief to lighten the fire chief’s role and other positions found in the fire department.

The proposed position would perform several duties of the current volunteer positions: Assistant chief, training and safety officer and secretary, Vasicek said. For example, the new role would be tasked to maintain records for both the career and volunteer firefighters and to coordinate volunteer training, she added.

Lingenfelter said having another administrative personnel would allow the fire chief to brainstorm how to best implement new policies or changes.

“Having someone to bounce ideas off of is very beneficial,” Lingenfelter said. “Being the Lone Ranger, being the only fire chief in that position is very challenging.”

As part of the restructure, the city held a study in which it compared its fire department to communities with similar population sizes in Norfolk, Fremont, Beatrice and Hasting. The study found all four cities have three captains while Norfolk and Hasting also had an assistant fire chief.

The data also showed Columbus had the least amount of staff with 16 while the four separate Nebraska cities had at least 26 (Fremont had the most with 34). However, Columbus had the least amount of calls in 2020 with 1,978. The closest community was Norfolk with 2,647.

In the future, if both the Charlie Louis and main stations are fully staffed there would likely be a lieutenant at Charlie Louis Fire Station but the captain at the main station would oversee both facilities, Vasicek said.

Lieutenants are usually responsible for managing one crew while a captain’s duty includes managing more than one station, apparatus and crew. But their management responsibilities will increase when career staff is eventually added to Charlie Louis Station following the facility’s renovations.

Earlier this year, the council OK’d a remodel and new additions to the Charlie Louis Fire Station. The renovations will include more parking, storage space and servicing equipment and will consist of safety and health improvements, exhaust filtration, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, a fitness area and dormitories.

Construction for the project will begin sometime next year.

Meanwhile, Vasicek said the other new position - volunteer captain - would be “the liaison” between the volunteers and the command staff. The volunteer captain would be required to be a member of the command staff, she added.

“They (would) attend command meetings and they would participate in all of the volunteer meetings,” Vasicek said. “They would help career staff understand what it is we – the city staff employees – can do to make volunteering more successful and what we could do to support that. That may have been lacking in the past, I think.”

Bulkley said the volunteer program has been effective and he believes it will continue to be so.

“It’s been something that has helped us grow and something we are committed to continuing to see that it does grow,” he said.

Bulkley added though the communication between the volunteer staff and the city could have been better, the city is committed to ensuring there is a stronger dialogue.

“We just need to recognize how important that it is to the safety of our citizens and the budget that we put together every year,” he said.

Since there will be an increase in staff dollars, the city must increase other revenues to afford the cost to avoid an increase in property tax.

Vasicek laid out a few courses the city could take. Previously, the city made adjustments to the fire fee to industrial tracts which will increase the revenue the city receives from said tracts by around $134,000, Vasicek said.

Additionally, there are other revenue sources with one being a Mutual Finance Organization. In 1998, the Nebraska Legislature passed the Mutual Finance Assistance Act which assists rural or suburban fire protection districts and MFOs for backing operational and equipment needs for fire protection, emergency response or training, according to Vasicek. An MFO can receive a maximum state aid of $300,000.

MFOs can also enter an agreement that must contain a provision that requires a levy of the same property tax rate within their boundaries for funding operations.

The city also applied for a SAFER grant but didn’t receive funding, Vasicek said. She added there are plans to submit another application to the fund as future new fire department positions develop.

Bulkley said he believes there are different avenues the city could take.

“We always worry about how we pay for things,” Bulkley said. “She showed us some examples of where revenues can increase as we see these things develop. It will be a process. It won’t happen overnight. It’s going to happen over this fiscal year that we’re in. We want it to happen as quickly as possible but it’s physically impossible for it to happen.”

Vasicek said the city will advertise - beginning this week - the assistant fire chief and fire chief positions through the civil service process. Once that happens, the goal is to move forward with opening the captain positions, she added.

“I would like to commend all the firefighters for being forthright when they were being approached with the city staff and mayor and being forthright with your concerns,” First Ward Council Member and Council President Beth Augustine-Schulte said. “I commend the city staff and mayor for being open to listening to those concerns. I think that’s just what city leadership and government should be like to make our city work well together.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

