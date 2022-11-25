Council OK's fee changes at Pawnee Plunge

Frequent visitors to the Pawnee Plunge in Columbus will notice fee changes for the 2023 season, the most notable being the addition of a non-swimmer daily admission fee.

The Columbus City Council approved at its regular meeting Nov. 21 amended fees for both the Pawnee Plunge and Aquatic Center.

Previously, daily admission to Pawnee Plunge had been $8 for an individual and $32 for a group (maximum of six people).

The changes OK’d Nov. 21 include a daily admission costs for individuals at $10 for people 4 years and older, non-swimmers (not dressed for swimming and not getting into the water) at $3, flow rider at $3, and children 3 years and younger at no charge, as well as other fee structure adjustments.

When asked by a council member, Aquatics Coordinator Joe Krepel said the non-swimmer fee was set up as some children have family members other than parents (such as grandparents, aunts and uncles) who come watch them swim but don’t want to get in the water themselves.

“The reason this is a concern is because I work at the facility and I watch grandparents stand and take pictures of their grandkids through the fence. Because if they come in, they have to pay full price,” Krepel said. “The thought process behind this, and I've done this in other facilities that I've worked at, is that allows them to come in and be part of the environment without actually swimming.”

Krepel added they will still be responsible for the non-swimmer visitors’ safety and, since those individuals will be taking up a seat at the facility, $3 was a fair charge he came up with.

“This is something when we do the new budget cycle, I'll also introduce for the Aquatic Center as well,” Krepel said. “…I don't want to charge them $10 to sit inside and watch their kid, their grandson or their nephew or niece swim.”

Also at the Plunge, season passes for individuals increased from $100 to $125 with a household group of up to six people increasing from $300 to $400. Each additional person in the same household (which can include one caregiver) would be $60. A non-household group (maximum of six people) would be $600.

A combination membership at both the Aquatic Center and the Plunge would increase from $150 to $175 for an individual, and was set at $600 for a household group of up to six people (each additional person in the same household $90) and $800 for a non-household group (maximum of six people).

In other business, a public hearing on rezoning four lots in the Frontier Park Second Addition from R-2 (two-family residential) to R-3 (multiple-family residential) sparked debate about amending the city’s future land use map.

Resident and local realtor Bret Kumpf brought up a concern over the future land use map changing, mentioning that it’s difficult to answer people’s questions about what the undeveloped land will be used for when things keep getting rezoned. There are also people who are not comfortable with attending council meetings to voice their concerns, Kumpf added.

“It seems like we change it quite a bit. We're changing it quite a bit to meet the whims of a builder that changes their mind,” Kumpf said, adding the future land use map could be planned better in advance.

Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski agreed.

“I think we kind of leave out the citizens. We're looking at what the developer wants to do,” Jablonski said. “Like the scenario I said, if I go to the bank and borrow money, and then all of a sudden, my house now is sitting behind a three-story apartment house, is that what I went to the bank to borrow money for? At some point we've got to say, let's get it figured out right first time.”

City Administrator Tara Vasicek said any properties within 300 feet of a proposed rezoning receive a mailing notifying them of the change and that she had not heard opposition to this specific rezoning.

Steve Ramaekers of Granville Custom Homes, the developer applying for the rezoning, said the change was requested due to an awkwardly shaped lot they decided to combine with neighboring lots to make an approximate 18 to 22 unit multiple-family residence. The rezoning is also just for the lots in question, not the entire field, Ramaekers added, and it can be difficult to know what to zone land before development occurs.

The rezoning was approved 7-1, with Jablonski voting against it.

Furthermore, the council OK’d ordering license plates for UTVs and golf carts that are licensed to be driven in town. Previously the UTVs only needed tags but with golf carts recently approved, plates will be required instead due to tags being difficult to read.

Police Chief Charles Sherer said the plates must be displayed prominently on the carts. People will get one plate for life and will need to receive a new sticker annually. The sticker renewal would be 50 cents a year.

The cost of getting a permit for the carts is $20, Sherer said, but would be increased incrementally each year until the permits are $50, the same cost of permits in similar sized communities, to cover the cost of the plates and stickers.

Additionally, the council gave special recognition in the form of a proclamation to Dennis Kresha, who attended his last meeting as a second ward council member on Nov. 21.

Kresha announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election. The second ward seat will be filled by Katherine Lopez, who ran unopposed in the November election.

Kresha said in his eight years on the council, they have received voter approval to build two viaducts and new police and fire stations.

“Keep up the good work and God bless,” Kresha said.