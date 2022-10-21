Council OKs golf carts

Golf carts will be allowed on certain streets in Columbus in the near future.

The Columbus City Council approved, at its regular meeting held Oct. 17, the final reading of an ordinance that would allow golf carts on public streets in town.

Currently, utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) are allowed on city streets with specific requirements, which golf carts would also need to follow. Additionally, the golf carts would to be equipped similar to UTVs, including a headlight, taillight, turn signals, seatbelts, safety flag, etc.

The golf carts would not be allowed on Highways 30 and 81 or Lost Creek Parkway, but could cross Highway 30 (23rd Street) at a 90-degree angle at certain intersections. They could only be operated between the hours of sunrise and sunset and would need an identification tag from the Columbus Police Department which would need to be displayed on the vehicle, as well as other requirements outlined in the ordinance.

Third Ward Council Member Ron Schilling said he would be voting against the ordinance’s final passage as he felt the golf carts could become a traffic hazard and safety problem with the speed they can be driven.

Fourth Ward Council Member John Lohr expressed he has similar concerns but that he often uses his bicycle, which doesn’t have the same safety requirements as a golf cart.

“It’s just a little hypocritical for me to vote against this when I’m doing something that’s probably worse,” Lohr said.

First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte said she had concerns regarding safety as well.

“I got to thinking when we voted to allow the other carts that we allow (UTVs), I voted against that as well,” Augustine-Schulte said. “…I also think I don’t hear a big cry or demand from a lot of people in our community asking for golf carts.”

Augustine-Schulte added she doesn’t see the practicality in approving golf carts for public streets when a handful of people in a community of roughly 23,000 are asking for them.

“I see where you’re coming at with the bicycles but we’ve been riding bicycles for the last 40 or 50 years, maybe longer for some of us, and we’re used to that,” she said. “We have things in place already, drivers are used to that. …I would look for a bicycle before I would look for a golf cart in the street, myself.”

Second Ward Council Member Troy Hiemer said there haven’t been any reported incidences with UTVs on city streets.

Augustine-Schulte noted that she has seen UTVs being used incorrectly but she was unable to call and report it as the vehicle’s tag was either not in the correct place or she couldn’t see the tag’s numbers. Not being able to get the tag’s numbers could result in skewed reporting, she added.

Mayor Jim Bulkley added that if the ordinance passes and issues come about, the council can always revisit it later.

Schulte and Schilling voted against the ordinance with First Ward Council Member Charlie Bahr, Hiemer, Lohr and Roth voting against it. Council members Rich Jablonski and Prent Roth were absent.

City Attorney Neal Valorz noted that at least five yes votes are needed in order to pass an ordinance. The mayor can be the fifth vote in these type of instances, Valorz added.

Bulkley voted in favor of the ordinance, meaning it passed on the third and final reading.

In other business, the council approved a number of purchases for the Columbus Fire Department, the most significant being related to the construction of a grain bin rescue simulator.

Council members approved a $56,553 quote from Hoppe Irrigation and two quotes at a combined cost of $43,0740.80 from Behlen Mfg. Co. and Green Galvanized Stairs for the simulator.

According to a publicly available memo, the grain bin rescue prop project was started by Firefighter/Paramedic Ryan Sabata in 2018. Although it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sabata spent his off-duty time soliciting donations to complete the project. He raised $107,750.

“This started pre-COVID and he’s kept at it, kept at it, kept at it,” Fire Chief Ryan Gray said.

Bahr asked if other fire departments would be able to utilize the equipment, to which Gray responded yes.

Additionally, the council approved for the fire department the appointment of Alexander Hays as firefighter/paramedic/hazmat technician, a search and rescue lift bag kit in the amount of $47,282.85 to replace current expired ones and $8,145 for lift struts. A number of purchases were also OK’d for the public works department.

City Administrator Tara Vasicek noted that many purchases are being made and projects being started because it’s the start of a new fiscal year. Vasicek said she’s encouraging department heads to make their budgeted purchases as soon as possible because costs continue to increase.