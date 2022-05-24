Council OKs reserve firefighters restructure

The Columbus Volunteer Firefighters will see a restructuring of sorts as a way to improve accountability going forward, Columbus Fire Chief Ryan Gray said.

The Columbus City Council approved last week a restructure of the Columbus Fire Department by creating the Columbus Reserve Firefighters. The program will replace the four existing volunteer companies.

The measure allows for standards, accountability and participation from the volunteer staff, Gray said. The reserve firefighter program is designed to fix administrative operations of the department by providing a distinct method of operations and a solid constitution and by-laws, he added.

“The idea of the reserve program was not only to implement standards and requirements but to clearly identify responsibility and authority within the department and to ensure accountability,” he said.

The program also requires participation and training standards. These standards allow career and volunteer personnel to confirm that such criteria are being upheld during high-pressure situations, Gray said.

“The creation of this program is not meant to be detrimental to the volunteers but to provide some incentive to the members that this will affect by offering a level of compensation for their sacrifice,” Gray said. “Hopefully, it will be used as a recruitment and retention tool to address the overall lack of membership.”

The goal is to have the program implemented by the middle of August, Gray said.

According to a publicly available memo found on the city's website, the restructure comes from an incident where there was a misuse of city funds by the volunteer companies. It was discovered from an invoice from a local business that alcohol was being purchased but listed as appetizers or soda on the recipient.

When discovered by the city, officials sent out an email - which was included in the city memo - to volunteer firefighters noting the incident. The email noted purchasing alcohol is against Nebraska State statute as it has laws in place that limits the city's use of municipal funds for such beverages. City policy dictates that it will not and cannot pay for alcohol.

Gray said this issue shows a lack of accountability and fiscal responsibility within the department.

Outside of that incident, Gray said he hopes the reserve program can provide compensation for volunteer personnel and help lessen the financial burden that comes with the position. He noted the finance component has become even more apparent in today’s economy because asking individuals to voluntarily give up their time is a difficult decision.

Gray said when he began his job as fire chief earlier this year, he learned the relationship between paid and volunteer staff was “at an all-time low.” He noted upon taking over as fire chief one of the expectations given to him was to improve that relationship. He said he believes the reserve program can help with this concern.

Gray said going into one company of reserves will not change the number of active personnel or negatively impact services. He stressed the restructure is not meant “to push anybody out of the door.”

“I realize and understand we cannot provide the service that is expected of us without our volunteers,” Gray said.

As someone who was a volunteer firefighter for 17 years, Gray added he knows the importance of the position.

The reserve program also requires all personnel to respond to a minimum of 20% of task force alarms. The calls would include structure fires, brush and field fires and automobile accidents with possible entrapment, Gray said.

Columbus Firefighter and Union President Jojo Dunn said the staff is on board with the reserve program.

“It will provide some incentive for the reserve personnel to respond to more calls,” he said. “As an elected representative of the career firefighters, my first priority is the safety and well-being of the members. Having the reserve program will solve many of the safety concerns that the career staff have.”

Volunteer Firefighter Tino Carbajal also said he supports any changes to the department.

“There have been a lot of discussions over the last two years or so within the department regarding how to make improvements to the service of our community,” he said. “And nothing has been done until now.”

