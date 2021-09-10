Council tables dredging option following bid talk

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They didn't get quotes that were apples to apples for the same work," Vasicek said. "That was the issue. That's why we removed it from the agenda and we'll start from square one and make sure they do it correctly or we'll do it ourselves."

She added Cornhusker Dredging and any similar company can bid again on the irrigation project.

Green said his first bid included more detailed work on the project, consisting of bringing in a dredge to clean out the entire irrigation lake. The undertaking would cover about 11,000 cubic yards. However, using only excavating equipment would cover about 6,900 cubic yards, he added.

Green said the two bids in front of City Council are like comparing “oranges and apples.” But considering both options, his bid would be $165,000, which would be about $15,000 cheaper, Green said.

The city would have to go with the lower bid because state statute requires a municipality to do so, Vasicek said.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said during the meeting since there is a discrepancy in the quotes and perhaps the mission of the project, that the proposal should be tabled until such details become clearer.

“I think what he’s (Green) pointing out needs to be verified and explained, not only to me as the mayor and us as the council, but to the public,” Bulkley said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

