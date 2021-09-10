 Skip to main content
Council tables dredging option following bid talk
Council tables dredging option following bid talk

Quail Run

Quail Run Golf Course, as pictured in June, is undergoing renovations for some of its holes that experienced damage from the historic 2019 flood. Columbus City Council tabled approving a bid for the course's irrigation lake following discussion at its regular meeting Tuesday. 

The Columbus City Council postponed voting on a proposal for dredging the Quail Run Golf Course irrigation lake after there was some confusion about one of the bids.

During the council’s Tuesday meeting Cornhusker Dredging owner Ty Green said the bid he submitted was not the same amount that he bid nor was it accurate to the work the city is looking for on the project.

The undertaking requires dredging the Quail Run irrigation lake with excavating equipment. The project was needed after a diver – hired by the city – discovered silt and sand from the 2019 flood had gathered on the bottom of the lake and was entering the irrigation inlet, according to a memo by Public Property Director Doug Moore.

The silt needs to be removed because the sprinkler heads can get plugged or they do not turn on at all. Previously, a bracket was constructed to raise the irrigation inlet but that is considered a temporary solution as the silt removal is for the long term, according to Moore’s memo.

Before the vote was tabled, the council members OK'd a $179,700 proposal from Landscapes Unlimited for related work at the Quail Run irrigation lake with excavating equipment.

City Administrator Tara Vasicek told the Telegram Thursday that Landscapes Unlimited was hired for renovations of Quail Run. However, the irrigation lake project is separate from Landscapes Unlimited's current contract with the city. Vasicek said the city went through Landscapes Unlimited to get options on dredging.

Tara Vasicek

City Administrator Tara Vasicek is at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Columbus Community Building in downtown Columbus last month. Vasicek said a recent proposal for the Quail Run Golf Course will be reexamine after discussion from Tuesday's City Council meeting. 

"They didn't get quotes that were apples to apples for the same work," Vasicek said. "That was the issue. That's why we removed it from the agenda and we'll start from square one and make sure they do it correctly or we'll do it ourselves."

She added Cornhusker Dredging and any similar company can bid again on the irrigation project.

Green said his first bid included more detailed work on the project, consisting of bringing in a dredge to clean out the entire irrigation lake. The undertaking would cover about 11,000 cubic yards. However, using only excavating equipment would cover about 6,900 cubic yards, he added.

Green said the two bids in front of City Council are like comparing “oranges and apples.” But considering both options, his bid would be $165,000, which would be about $15,000 cheaper, Green said.

The city would have to go with the lower bid because state statute requires a municipality to do so, Vasicek said.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said during the meeting since there is a discrepancy in the quotes and perhaps the mission of the project, that the proposal should be tabled until such details become clearer.

“I think what he’s (Green) pointing out needs to be verified and explained, not only to me as the mayor and us as the council, but to the public,” Bulkley said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

