Council votes no on rezoning ordiance

“The ordinance before you may seem benign on the surface but it would dramatically alter the use of this land and it would certainly raise the likelihood of some, if not all, the issues I just listed.”

Thomas Fehringer, an attorney who's representing Providing Property Solution, said in no way will changing the land from an R-1 to R-3 will devalue anyone’s property. In fact, Regency Place is on an R-3.

“The applicant has already infused a significant monetary commitment,” Fehringer said. “Since I’ve known that property up and down – albeit a church – it’s been a bit of an eyesore.”

He added residents who feared that those renting the property will be of ill-repute should realize that it is not in Spitz’s best interest to rent out the space to such people.

Spitz said she is going all out on the project, adding the site will have quartz countertops and high-end finishes. She added she simply wanted to rezone the land to R-3 so that the building can be turned into a duplex and space in the basement can be utilized.

Spitz said while there is more land adjacent to the property, she has no plans to build on it at this moment.