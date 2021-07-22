Council votes no rezoning ordiance

Shalynn Spitz was visibly emotional as she stood in the Columbus City Council chamber's podium Monday night after residents questioned her and her family’s intent in renovating the property at 3770 18th Ave.
Local residents who live on Regency Place near the site said they were concerned the building, which was once North Park Baptist Church, will become a site that will create traffic and noise, ultimately leading to their property to devalue.
Spitz, who is with Providing Property Solutions LLC, said her goal with the location is to make the whole community better by making the building into a short-term or long-term rental duplex. This could only be made possible if Council rezoned the land from a single-family residential district (R-1) to a multiple-family residential district (R-3).
“I get very frustrated when people judge my character and say I don’t have an interest in this community without knowing me,” Spitz said, wiping away tears. “The last thing I want to do is harm somebody’s neighborhood whatsoever. I saw a building that sat vacant for two years.”
But, in the end, the Council didn’t approve the ordinance in a 2-5 vote.
Second Ward City Council Member Rich Jablonski said before the vote he wasn’t in favor of the ordinance. He said though the City wants to encourage the “entrepreneurial spirit,” this rezoning effort had to take into account the neighbors’ concerns. He added that wasn’t done in the right fashion.
Providing Property Solutions LLC had also initially asked for a special use permit to allow lodging but on Monday asked to have that ordinance removed from consideration.
The debate over the land has been a topic for the last three City Council meetings, which first began on June 21.
Similar to the two prior meetings, Ward Four Council Member Prent Roth refrained from voting on both ordinances, saying he has a "significant interest" in the property. He did ask to stay in the room and voice his apprehensions about the project to the City Council as a resident and not as an elected official.
Roth told Council to deny the ordinances.
“I have great fear that this change in zoning and the special use permit will devalue my property and become a nuisance in the area,” Roth said.
Other attendees in the audience also voiced their opposition to the two ordinances.
Kristi Hackett, who lives near the property, said what shouldn’t be lost in the discussion is that the building in question was last used as a church.
“When we invested in the property that we currently reside in, we were fully aware of the adjoining property was owned by North Park Baptist Church,” she said. “We understand that Sunday mornings created some traffic in the area. There was no concern related to noise or lighting issues (and) certainly no concern over drug and alcohol abuse, parties (and) potential property damage.
“The ordinance before you may seem benign on the surface but it would dramatically alter the use of this land and it would certainly raise the likelihood of some, if not all, the issues I just listed.”
Thomas Fehringer, an attorney who's representing Providing Property Solution, said in no way will changing the land from an R-1 to R-3 will devalue anyone’s property. In fact, Regency Place is on an R-3.
“The applicant has already infused a significant monetary commitment,” Fehringer said. “Since I’ve known that property up and down – albeit a church – it’s been a bit of an eyesore.”
He added residents who feared that those renting the property will be of ill-repute should realize that it is not in Spitz’s best interest to rent out the space to such people.
Spitz said she is going all out on the project, adding the site will have quartz countertops and high-end finishes. She added she simply wanted to rezone the land to R-3 so that the building can be turned into a duplex and space in the basement can be utilized.
Spitz said while there is more land adjacent to the property, she has no plans to build on it at this moment.
These ordinances were read three times before they could be voted on. Measures are usually read twice. But, in this instance, because Roth abstained and three other council members were absent during the first reading, the ordinance had to be read on three occasions.
Before the vote, Spitz said she understood residents’ concerns.
“I wouldn’t want somebody trashing a neighboring property, at all,” Spitz said.
