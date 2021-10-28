County approves Middle Northeast Community Wildfire Protection Plan

A new plan approved by the Platte County Board of Supervisors will be put into effect as a way to bolster communication in regards to wildfires, as well as receive funds combating them.

During the regular meeting Tuesday, the supervisors OK’d for Board Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek to sign the Middle Northeast Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP).

The plan’s purpose is to offer an effective tool to manage fire, hazardous vegetative fire and fuels, as well as strengthen communication among numerous agencies and organizations that manage fire in Northeastern Nebraska, said Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer who presented the measure to the Board.

District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl asked Hofbauer if entering into the plan would come with a dollar amount. Hofbauer said it would not and instead it would allow for counties, municipalities and rural fire districts to receive grant funding in regards to fire protection.

“I have not seen (a cost) anywhere in there (the CWPP),” Hofbauer said. “It is actually a grant requirement. We could get funds because of it.

“Having a CWPP allows the Nebraska Forest Service to apply for federal grant dollars to cost-share forest fuel reduction treatments in at-risk areas within the boundaries of the CWPP."

The plan incorporates not just Platte County but also the counties of Antelope, Boone, Colfax, Madison, Pierce, Stanton and Wayne, Hofbauer said.

Additionally, Hofbauer – who oversees the county’s IT Department – addressed the Board to seek approval for two laptops and peripherals for IT. The new equipment – which was approved by the supervisors – will allow the IT staff to take their laptops throughout the building as needed for a technology-related problem.

“It’ll be more functional for them if we go that route,” Hofbauer said.

The cost will come out to $4,086 for the laptops and peripherals like a monitor.

In other business, the Board OK’d a credit card for the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. The approval came after the supervisors tabled a vote last month, having wanted more details on the measure.

The supervisors originally asked CVB Director Katy McNeil to talk with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Account office about how it would recommend the usage of a credit card. McNeil told the Board that the auditor’s office said it doesn’t create stipulations in regards to a credit card and ultimately allows the local municipality to create its own policy.

The credit card can only be used in certain cases such as contest registration, postage, membership or subscription fees and county-funded travel. Additionally, the card could be used on certain online purchases. An online purchase could be made if it was cheaper than buying the same item locally. Additionally, it could be used for meals and refreshments regarding meetings where hospitality is provided by the host community.

The card cannot go toward cash advances, alcohol, professional services that are not directly associated with the director’s job description, items that would go toward personal use or entertainment or other matters that are contradictory to the county’s policies.

