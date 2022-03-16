County approves proclamation as May being Platte County History Preservation Month

Cheri Schrader said as the Platte County Historical Society Museum executive director, it’s her goal to maintain the area’s history for future generations to learn and explore.

Schrader has also done that with a yearly visit to the Platte County Board of Supervisors, asking them to make a proclamation about maintaining the local history. On Tuesday, the board did just that -- the supervisors approved a resolution, proclaiming this upcoming May as Platte County History Preservation Month.

“It’s important to observe all history but particularly here we want to preserve Platte County history,” said Schrader. “I’m the director of the museum so that’s a big part of my job.”

The National Trust for Historic Preservation created Preservation Week in 1971 as a way to highlight preservation efforts around the country. Half a century later, the week became an annual tradition observed through small towns and big cities across the U.S.

“We would like to get the people of Platte County to realize we are trying to save the history of Platte County,” Schrader said. “… They can come to the museum and see it as well.”

The resolution reads, “Historic preservation is an effective tool for managing growth, revitalizing neighborhoods, fostering local pride and maintaining community character while enhancing livability.

“It is important to celebrate the role of history in our lives and the contributions made by dedicated individuals in helping to safeguard the tangible aspects of the heritage that has shaped us as a people and enhanced our lives.”

The resolution also says historic preservation is relevant for all ages and ethnic backgrounds. It ends by calling for “the people of Platte County, Nebraska, to join their neighbors in recognizing and participating in this special observation.”

Also, at the meeting, the board approved $5,000 from Speicher Electric to perform electrical work in the district courtroom. The work entails adding eight additional outlets to the courtroom, said Platte County District Court Clerk Marlene Vetick.

There are currently three outlets in the courtroom, however, with technology becoming more prevalent the current number isn’t enough, Vetick said. They’ve had to use extension cords to fill the demand as of right now, she added.

This won’t be the only upgrade coming to the local courthouse.

The Nebraska Administrative Office of the Courts is also going across the state and updating courtrooms, Vetick said. The office is adding electrical upgrades that include digital recording systems.

These additions won’t cost anything for the county, Vetick said, as the Nebraska Administrative Office of the Courts is “completely paying the bill.” She added the overall price for the upgrades will be around $48,000.

“We will need more electrical outlets,” she said. “That’s the bottom line.”

