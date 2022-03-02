County approves tech for JCC and sheriff's office

A piece of technology that has been vital in helping local law enforcement keep track of one another will be replaced after several years of service.

According to Columbus-Platte County Joint Communications Center (JCC) Communications Director Rachel Pensick, the technology in question is the automatic vehicle locator (AVL) system and mobile mapping. The tech allows law enforcement and the JCC to track an officer or deputy’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, the Platte County Board of Supervisors approved to replace AVLs and mobile mapping for both the JCC and the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. The technology has been around since 2015, Pensick said.

JCC’s price is around $61,000 while the cost for the Platte County Sheriff's Office was about $19,000.

Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said the price included a maintenance fee that covers “corrective action” on the technology if needed. There were also annual upgrades to the system which was included in the cost, he added.

The Columbus-Platte County Joint Communications Center is a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) for Platte and Polk counties. All 911 calls made in each county are routed to the Columbus PSAP.

The communications center – which is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week - also answers the administrative phone line for the Columbus Police Department, Platte County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Pensick said vehicles equipped with AVLs can be seen on the map at the communications center.

“It shows us in relation to where the deputies are and where the call is,” she said. “On the other side of it, an agency … like Platte County Sheriff’s Office has the same map inside their vehicles so they see where the call is and they also see each other on the map.”

The new equipment will have some changes compared to the current ones, Pensick added. The technology will move from server-based to cloud-based. Additionally, the information that is shown on the communications center’s map will be “far better,” she said.

“Basically what we are doing is the JCC will buy the core components of it,” said Pensick. “So we buy the software that will allow us to have the maps.”

The center is overseen by a committee of two officials from both the City of Columbus and Platte County and a member-at-large. It is funded by wireless and wired telephone surcharges and taxpayer money.

Pensick said the AVLs and mobile mapping technology will help the JCC and local law enforcement.

“I think it’s an invaluable asset to have,” Pensick said. “We have corrected directions before with our fire ambulance. So it’s basically replacing a system that … is utilized pretty frequently.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

