County approves tourism economic impact study for Platte County

Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said a tourism economic impact study will help gauge how visitors affect county establishments and more.

On Tuesday, the Platte County Board of Supervisors approved $5,500 for a Platte County tourism economic impact study. The data - which shows 2017 to 2021 - will be available by the end of May or early June.

McNeil said the study would be an update to last year’s impact data. It would include days stayed in motels, hotels, campgrounds, private homestays, vacation days, day travel and overnights versus day trips. The study would provide data until the end of this year, McNeil said.

“With the CVB being mostly funded by lodging tax dollars and some sponsorships or grants making up the remainder, this is a tool we can use to evaluate when and how spending is taking place, which sectors, where visitors are staying when they arrive and what the impact is on our shops, restaurants and tourist attractions annually over time,” she said.

She added the report would also have information about accommodations, arts and entertainment, recreation, food service, food stores, local transportation and gas and retail sales.

Supervisors said they believe the study will be quite helpful.

“This report is also helpful in regards to economic development or if there is a new business and they want to come to Platte County or the area, we can give them data so they know what those numbers are,” District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski said. “So it’s important for us to have this and tell a story.”

McNeil said the data will encompass all of Platte County as it provides information about communities like Duncan, Lindsay and Humphrey. It will also let them see who is coming out of town to visit certain locations or attend events like Duncan Ribfest or Pivot Days, she added.

“It takes into account all of those events throughout the year,” McNeil said.

McNeil noted the study has shown the county's high and low points over the last five years.

The returns in hotel and lodging were strong in 2019 but they came under not ideal circumstances. The flood that year displaced several county residents from their homes, forcing them to live in short-term stays at hotels at that time, McNeil said.

But 2020 and 2021 were some of the worst due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several events and conventions were canceled which in effect meant no visitors came into town.

“During COVID, no one was traveling, having those staycations or camping,” McNeil said.

She added the data shows the county during “the best of times and worst of times.”

“The study has the potential to be completed annually to continue the maintenance of our data, however, next year, we will look at timing in the secondary impacts highlighted in the report for a more comprehensive report,” McNeil said.

Also, at the meeting, the board OK’d a request to extend the improvement grant reimbursement deadline for one year for the Pawnee Park baseball field lighting project. Around a year-and-a-half ago, the supervisors approved a $15,000 matching grant to replace and upgrade the lighting at the field.

The CVB advisory committee accepted a bid and contractor for the project but the work needs to be done once the season is finished, McNeil said. There is a “packed summer of tournaments” on the horizon so it can’t be feasibly done while that is ongoing, she added.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

