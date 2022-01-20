County asking for projects eligible for ARPA funds

Platte County Board of Supervisors Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek is asking interested parties to share information on local projects that may be eligible for the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds before the board's Feb. 1 meeting.

"What I want them to do is, between now and then...contact the county clerk's office, and the county clerk will inform them of exactly what they have to bring in (prior to the Feb. 1 meeting)," Micek said.

Micek said he hopes that the board will discuss possible uses for the county's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at a regular, public meeting on Feb. 1. He indicated that the goal will be to have the county board look over the proposals before the meeting.

"All we're going to do is discuss this, we're not going to make any decision," Micek said.

Platte County Clerk Jennifer Brown said proposals are due before Jan. 31. Brown said proposals may be sent by mail to the Platte County Clerk's Office, 2610 14th St. in Columbus, or by email to jbrown@plattecounty.ne.gov. They can also be submitted in person at the clerk's office.

"Proposals should include the applicant for the funding, an in-depth explanation of the project including costs and where they feel the project falls under (ARPA) requirements," Brown said in a Jan. 19 statement provided to the Telegram. "For more information please call the clerk's office at 402-563-4904, or view the U.S. Treasury website, home.treasury.gov."

A couple of entities have already shown interest in the county's ARPA funds, which the county has until the end of 2024 to obligate and until the end of 2026 to expend accordingly.

At the board's most recent public meeting on Tuesday morning, Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters requested $500,000 ARPA funds for water and sewer infrastructure costs associated with Habitat's New Hope 2 housing subdivision in Columbus.

The board accepted Habitat's proposal on Tuesday, but did not make any promises about awarding funds.

"I think it's a worthy project. If we have permission to do it, I'm all for it," District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said at Tuesday's meeting. "(But) if we spend money and it's not authorized, then we have to pay it back."

Peters indicated that she believes Habitat's request is eligible for the county's ARPA funds.

"(Previously,) Habitat International...sent information out about these funds and how they could apply to Habitat's mission," Peters said on Tuesday. "...And there was clarification that came out on Jan. 6. I made a valiant effort to read those clarifications and, as far as I can understand, the infrastructure part is exactly as Habitat International thought about a year ago. Because we are serving a community that is disproportionately affected by COVID -- low-income, minority -- we qualify."

The clarification to which Peters referred is the final rule, released by the United States Treasury on Jan. 6. The final rule expands on the guidance offered in the May 2021 interim rule. The final rule contains additional, final guidance on how ARPA funds may be used.

The National Association of Counties (NACo) has released some information interpreting what the final rule means for counties.

"(It) expands eligible uses for water and sewer projects to include culvert repair, dam and reservoir rehabilitation and stormwater infrastructure, among others," a Jan. 6 NACo blog post by NACo Deputy Director of Government Affairs Eryn Hurley said.

A more detailed analysis on the final rule was posted on the NACo website on Jan. 13, which included a section on how it expands eligibility for water and sewer infrastructure projects.

On the Treasury website, "making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, to support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand affordable access to broadband internet" are listed among the permitted uses for ARPA funds.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

